Recent college graduate, 22, killed by oncoming train in Chicago: 'Beautiful soul'

A 22-year-old journalist at the start of her career was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Chicago.

Grace Bentkowski, 22, was commuting home to Dyer, Indiana, on July 25 when the incident occurred.

The recent college grad arrived at Hegewisch Station and began crossing the tracks when a train barreled toward her and struck her.

"No sound, nothing. On the video, all you hear is a dull thud, then the engineer blows a horn," her father, Phil Bentkowski, told WGN.

TODDLERS IN DIAPERS STRANDED ON HIGHWAY AFTER BEING EJECTED DURING CRASH: VIDEO

The family told the local news outlet that a large pillar blocked the way and Bentokowski noticed others crossing, so she followed suit.

"My first thought was: ‘That’s not possible.’ I figured if you were to get hit by a train leaving the station, it wouldn’t be going that fast and the worst-case scenario would be maybe a broken leg. It’s the worst nightmare ever," her father said.

MICHIGAN FATHER OF 2 SHOT, KILLED AFTER DISPUTE WITH NEIGHBOR

The heartbroken father is now raising awareness, calling the lack of oversight a "safety issue."

"It’s such a safety issue. This is 2024. I don’t know why there are no ‘stop, look, listen’ safety signs. It doesn’t make sense," he told the local outlet. "She was thrown 50 feet."

According to Bentkowski's LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Ball State University in May and recently started as an associate creative producer for NewsNation.

In a GoFundMe, the 22-year-old is remembered as a "striving journalist and the hardest worker."

"Grace touched many people's lives at the young age of 22. She was a striving journalist and the hardest worker there is. She managed to make such a big impact at 22 years old, and I wish we could've had her here longer," her brother, Adian Bentkowski, wrote. "Although we lost such a beautiful and caring soul, she is now with all of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bentkowski rode on the South Shore Line from where she was living in Dyer.

"The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana," the South Shore Line's website says.

The transit agency said the incident is under investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NICTD for comment.