Reagan National Airport crash: Military Black Hawk helicopter collides midair with American Airlines jet

An Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with an American Airlines jet on Wednesday evening at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport around 9 p.m. local time.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' Sean Hannity that President Donald Trump is aware of the situation, calling the situation tragic.

PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, and it departed from Wichita, Kansas.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said in a statement that at 8:53 p.m., multiple calls were received for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River.

"DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River," police said. "There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."

American Airlines told Fox News Digital that they are aware of reports that American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichitaw, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. No further information was available from the airline.

The aircraft collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk is a four-blade, twin-engine, medium-lift utility military helicopter, which can carry 15 people, including two pilots, two crew chiefs and two rescue specialists.

It is not clear how many crew were on the helicopter at the time of the crash.

The DC Fire and EMS Department confirmed that fireboats were on the scene.

Video of the scene shows numerous emergency crews responding.

One video posted to X and captured from the webcam at the Kennedy Center caught what appeared to be a midair explosion near the Potomac River.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelley also said she was aware of the incident.

"I am aware that a plane inbound from Wichita was involved in a crash at Reagan National Airport," she said. "I am actively in contact with authorities. My thoughts go out to those involved. I will share more information as it becomes available."

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kans., said in a post on X that he had seen reports of a collision with a D.C. helicopter and an inbound flight from Wichita, Kansas.

"We are in contact with authorities working to get answers," Marshall wrote. "We ask you to join us in prayer for every single passenger and their families."

Marshall later wrote that the aircraft was carrying roughly 60 passengers when it collided with the military helicopter.

"My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families. There are no words that can make telling this story any easier," he wrote. "I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident. I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority for more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.