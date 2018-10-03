Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and is based out of the Washington D.C. bureau. She joined FNC in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. Read More

Most recently, Griffin has covered Secretary Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Since 2007, Griffin has reported daily from the Pentagon where she questions senior military leaders, travels to war zones and reports on all aspects of the military, including the current wars against ISIS and Al Qaeda. She has covered major news stories extensively including the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya on September 11, 2012 and the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Throughout her career, Griffin has secured major interviews with government officials including former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in Baghdad, Iraq on the day the Iraq War ended, as well as an exclusive interview with General David Petraeus in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2010 when he took over as the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan. She has also traveled on multiple trips overseas with former Defense Secretary Robert Gates from 2007-2011. She began her work at the Pentagon at the start of the “surge.”

During Griffin’s tenure at FNC, she has provided live coverage of the Palestinian Intifada from 2000-2007 and was among the first reporters to arrive in the wake of the South-East Asia tsunami tragedy, reporting from Phuket and Khao Lak, Thailand.

While based in Jerusalem, she reported on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, countless suicide bombings, military incursions and failed peace deals. In 2000, she provided on-site coverage of Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and its withdrawal from the Gaza strip in 2005, as well as Yassar Arafat’s funeral. Additionally, Griffin is credited with conducting a rare and extensive interview with former Prime Minister of Israel Ariel Sharon on his farm in 2009 before he lapsed into a coma.

Prior to joining FNC, Griffin covered the Middle East region for several American media organizations including National Public Radio and U.S. News and World Report. Previously, she reported for The Sowetan newspaper in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she covered Nelson Mandela's prison release and numerous other historic moments in South Africa's transition away from the apartheid regime.

A graduate of Harvard University in 1992, Griffin received a B.A. in comparative politics. She is also the co-author of the book, “This Burning Land: Lessons from the Frontlines of the Transformed Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” which she wrote with her husband Greg Myre regarding their experience in Israel.