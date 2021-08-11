Rayshard Brooks autonomous zone run by gang who shot 8-year-old girl, GBI warrant alleges

The Bloods street gang overtook an area in Atlanta known as the Rayshard Brooks autonomous zone last summer and is also linked to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl, according to a new warrant shedding light on the nights of riots and violence in the city last year.

"The Bloods gang and its associates operated the area as an ‘autonomous zone’ in which the sovereign authority of the City and State were not recognized, and the Bloods gang exerted all control," a warrant filed last week states .

Members of the Bloods seized the area through the " brandishing, pointing and discharging of firearms at citizens and civilians to ensure compliance with their authority in a highly visible manner."

RAYSHARD BROOKS SHOOTING: FIRING OF ATLANTA POLICE OFFICER WHO PULLED TRIGGER IS REVERSED

The zone was created after Brooks died on June 12 last year when police responded to reports of a man asleep in a Wendy’s drive-thru lane. Responding officers administered a sobriety test on Brooks, which he failed, and attempted to take him into custody. He resisted arrest and struggled with the officers to obtain a police Taser, and was seen ​​aiming the Taser toward the officers.

Brooks was shot and died, setting off what became nights of riots in Atlanta amid ongoing riots and protests that had already swept the nation in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

A warrant filed last week alleges Brooks was a member of the Bloods, and his death led to the gang allegedly taking over the area near where he died, which eventually led to the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

ATLANTA MAYOR ORDERS POLICE REFORMS FOLLOWING FATAL POLICE SHOOTING OF RAYSHARD BROOKS

"Prior investigation determined that Brooks was a member/associate of the Bloods criminal street gang," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation warrant reads.

Brooks’s family has said they have "no knowledge or information regarding any alleged gang affiliation of Rayshard Brooks."

ATLANTA COPS CONTINUING TO CALL OUT OF WORK, INTERIM CHIEF VOWS 'WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS'

Turner died on the night of July 4 after her mother and an adult friend drove down the road near the autonomous zone. The driver of the car attempted to go into a liquor store but was stopped by the armed rioters who took over the area. The car attempted to leave the area, and rioters allegedly shot at the car and fatally struck Turner.

Police have arrested two members of the gang suspected to be behind Turner’s death, Julian Conley, 19, and Jerrion McKinney, 23.

"On June 11, 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested that the GBI Gang Task Force conduct a gang investigation and secure additional arrest warrants as needed in Turner’s murder investigation," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an emailed statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Arrest warrants were secured for McKinney and Julian Jamal Conley who was already incarcerated."

Two weeks before her death, Atlanta Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms acknowledged the armed autonomous zone and said, "The City removed obstructions from the property and right of way. We will continue to monitor the situation as we work with the appropriate stakeholders to maintain peace and order in the community."

But the armed rioters returned sometime after June 23.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that the mayor held police back from clearing the autonomous zone quickly, after City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd said she was negotiating with the rioters.

Bottoms' office said she was unaware of the gang ties to the autonomous zone last summer, but the new information has sparked concerns of leadership in the city, including from independent journalist George Chidi, who was beaten while reporting on the area last year.

"Tremendous resources are placed in the hands of the police to ensure a base level of order in society," said Chidi, who is Black. "That completely broke down over the course of several weeks."

Chidi added that there was a hierarchy among those in the zone, but did not suspect them to be gang related at the time.

Bottoms's office did not immediately return Fox News's request for comment on when she was briefed on the gang ties.

Atlanta police told Fox News on Wednesday that "additional developments and information in this case is the result of extensive investigation," and added they have no new developments to release at this time.

Turner's family is also in the midst of suing Atlanta, Bottoms, Atlanta police chief Rodney Bryant, Sheperd and Wendy's International. The family alleges city leaders were "negligent in their duties by failing to remove armed vigilantes who had gathered alongside peaceful protesters at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed."

Meanwhile, the Fulton County district attorney said last week that the Atlanta area is facing a "gang problem" and that her office is taking a "tough stance" on the matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have a gang problem in Fulton County and the metro area surrounding it," DA Fani Willis said. "And that gang violence is harming people to include children. We’re taking it very seriously … and we’re taking a tough stance on it."