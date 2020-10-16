Expand / Collapse search
Rain across the East, possible first snow of the season in the West

High temperatures will exacerbate drought conditions across the southeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A significant cold front will move across the East Coast down through the Gulf Coast through tomorrow. 

Some spots, especially New England, will be seeing downpours.  Behind the front, much colder air has brought frost and freeze advisories from the Plains through the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

A new system pushing across the Northern Rockies and into the Plains will bring heavy snow over the mountains and the first measurable snow for some from Montana into North Dakota and Minnesota.

Summer hasn’t left California or the Southwest with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average. Heat advisories are still up for the West Coast.

Temperatures in the south will continue to exacerbate drought conditions in parts of California and Texas, according to NOAA reports. La Nina may be the driving factor for a number of West Coast conditions. 

Fire concerns are ongoing as dry, warm and breezy temperatures aren’t helping the wildfire danger.

