Philadelphia
Published

Quadruple shooting on Philadelphia street corner part of daytime rash of violence

Philadelphia sees a rash of daytime violence culminating in a quadruple shooting

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner

Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt after gunman opens fire on group sitting on Philadelphia street corner

A man is dead, and three others were injured after a gunman opened fire on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner, police say.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Race Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, including a victim who was shot in the face and torso, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. 

The man, plus two others who suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body, were taken to the hospital by officers. 

A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. 

A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia.  (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

A fourth shooting victim walked to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. 

A 55-year-old man died from his injuries hours after the shooting. 

Quadruple shooting on a street corner in Philadelphia leaves one dead, three injured.

Quadruple shooting on a street corner in Philadelphia leaves one dead, three injured. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

No arrests were made immediately following the quadruple shooting, and investigators are still trying to determine why the group sitting in chairs on the street corner was fired upon. 

The quadruple shooting was part of a rash of broad daylight shootings across the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday, which left at least two people dead and six others injured.

"According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 350 homicides in the city so far this year. That number is currently outpacing a historically bloody 2021 during which 562 people were killed in Philadelphia," FOX 29 reports. 

