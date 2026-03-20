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Missing Persons

Jimmy Gracey's wallet found intact, but drugging not ruled out in death of Alabama student in Barcelona

Authorities believe Jimmy Gracey fell into the water under the influence, but say several loose ends remain before an official cause of death is announced: source

By Michael Ruiz , Solly Boussidan Fox News
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University of Alabama student James Gracey's body found in Barcelona Video

University of Alabama student James Gracey's body found in Barcelona

The body of University of Alabama student James Gracey was found in Barcelona after he went missing during spring break. International private investigator Jay J. Armes III discusses the police investigation.

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University of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey’s spring break death off the coast of Spain is primarily believed to have been an accident, but authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility he was drugged, a law enforcement source in Barcelona tells Fox News Digital.

However, the 20-year-old’s wallet was recovered intact, with cash, credit cards and identification all inside.

Investigators believe Gracey walked toward the water on his own and fell in while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both, according to the source, but they're not certain enough to close the case yet with autopsy and toxicology results pending.

POLICE CALL JIMMY GRACEY'S DEATH AN ACCIDENT AFTER VANISHING ON SPRING BREAK IN BARCELONA, AUTOPSY PERFORMED

Jimmy Gracey pictured in an undated photo wearing a Crimson Tide football jersey

Jimmy Gracey pictured in an undated photo wearing a Crimson Tide football jersey. The University of Alabama junior was reported missing from a trip to Barcelona on March 17. (Gracey family)

The source also shed new light on the arrest of a man who had Gracey's phone. The subject was previously known to authorities and has a history of prior thefts. However, according to the source, he is not believed to have taken it from Gracey directly.

He is believed to have found the phone on a street and picked it up — leading to his arrest later.

As far as investigators can tell, he didn’t have any contact with Gracey, the source told Fox News Digital.

Catalan police officers recover the remains of Alabama student James Gracey.

Catalan police from the Mossos d'Esquadra perform a recovery operation at Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video, the source said. Autopsy results and a toxicology report are not expected to be completed until next Thursday, and authorities are not expected to announce an official cause of death before then. There was no word on any potential signs of trauma Friday.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT JAMES GRACEY DISAPPEARS IN BARCELONA AFTER VISITING FRIENDS STUDYING ABROAD

There are said to be several "loose ends" that authorities need to tie up before the case comes to a close.

Catalan police officers recover the remains of Alabama student James Gracey.

Catalan police from the Mossos d'Esquadra perform a recovery operation at Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

Other active hypotheses that remain in play include that Gracey could have been drugged, taken drugs himself or ingested a large enough amount of alcohol to disorient himself.

Much like in parts of the U.S., the source acknowledged theft rings and migrant crime can be a problem in the waterfront promenade area, where Gracey was last seen. He said that while there is a notable amount of crimes of opportunity there, especially at night and near the clubs and bars, overall crime in Barcelona has been in decline for several years.

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A Catalan police diver searching for Alabama student James Gracey in the water near the shoreline and marina.

A Catalan police diver from the Mossos d'Esquadra searches the shoreline and Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Police were searching for clues as to the whereabouts of 20-year-old University of Alabama student James Gracey who was last seen early Tuesday morning at the nightclub Shoko. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, said they believed Gracey's death to be accidental but declined to release specific details about his final moments.

Gracey, a college junior standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and a group of friends from the Alabama chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity flew to Europe for a spring break trip, with plans to visit friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad.

He was last seen alive early Tuesday morning at Shoko, a nightclub on the beach next to the Port Olimpic marina, where authorities found his remains Thursday evening.

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Shoko nightclub in Barcelona where Alabama student James Gracey is missing.

General view of Shoko nightclub Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Police were searching for clues as to the whereabouts of 20-year-old University of Alabama student James Gracey who was last seen early Tuesday morning at nightclub Shoko. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

The final known photo of him shows him inside the club, with curly brown hair and wearing his signature gold chain, with a rhinestone cross.

Most of the group left around 3 a.m., but Gracey stayed behind. He was seen talking to an American woman with brown hair, according to local reports.

By the time his friends awoke later that morning, he'd failed to return to the group's Airbnb along Ronda de Sant Pere, a central avenue in the city about 1.5 miles from Shoko.

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Catalan police officers search for Alabama student Jimmy Gracey near the water.

Catalan police from the Mossos d'Esquadra search the shoreline and Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Police were searching for clues as to the whereabouts of 20-year-old University of Alabama student James Gracey. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

Friends notified his family and local police, who opened an investigation, according to Mossos d'Esquadra, the regional police force in Catalonia, which includes Barcelona.

The case made international headlines after Gracey's mother, Therese Gracey, posted about his disappearance in a Facebook group for expats in Barcelona, and his father, Taras Gracey, flew to Spain to take part in the search effort.

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On Thursday, Mossos d'Esquadra deployed dive teams along the Mediterranean beach.

Shoko nightclub in Barcelona where Alabama student James Gracey is missing.

General view of Shoko nightclub Port Olimpic marina in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (James Breeden for Fox News Digital)

Around 6:30 p.m., a worker at the marina was seen running out and flagging down officers. He pointed in the direction he came from, and police soon cordoned off the area, with investigators focused on something inside.

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Despite low visibility — just under 16 inches — they recovered Gracey's remains around 7:15 p.m.

Back home, his girlfriend in Tuscaloosa posted a heartbreaking tribute about Gracey on TikTok.

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"Fly high my angel," she wrote in the captions, with Noah Kahan's "Strawberry Wine" playing.

"Forever in debt for having been lucky enough to be loved by the most pure-hearted, sweet, devoted, and selfless soul," wrote Kenna Cole. "I so badly wish I could rewind time, but I am so grateful I was able to witness the last six months of your incredible life. James Paul Gracey, you truly were a blessing, and every moment I spent with you felt nothing less than that. Please continue to pray for the Gracey family and keep Jimmy’s memory close to your hearts."
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