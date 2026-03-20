Jimmy Gracey's wallet found intact, but drugging not ruled out in death of Alabama student in Barcelona

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University of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey’s spring break death off the coast of Spain is primarily believed to have been an accident, but authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility he was drugged, a law enforcement source in Barcelona tells Fox News Digital.

However, the 20-year-old’s wallet was recovered intact, with cash, credit cards and identification all inside.

Investigators believe Gracey walked toward the water on his own and fell in while under the influence of drugs, alcohol or both, according to the source, but they're not certain enough to close the case yet with autopsy and toxicology results pending.

POLICE CALL JIMMY GRACEY'S DEATH AN ACCIDENT AFTER VANISHING ON SPRING BREAK IN BARCELONA, AUTOPSY PERFORMED

The source also shed new light on the arrest of a man who had Gracey's phone. The subject was previously known to authorities and has a history of prior thefts. However, according to the source, he is not believed to have taken it from Gracey directly.

He is believed to have found the phone on a street and picked it up — leading to his arrest later.

As far as investigators can tell, he didn’t have any contact with Gracey, the source told Fox News Digital.

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance video, the source said. Autopsy results and a toxicology report are not expected to be completed until next Thursday, and authorities are not expected to announce an official cause of death before then. There was no word on any potential signs of trauma Friday.

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA STUDENT JAMES GRACEY DISAPPEARS IN BARCELONA AFTER VISITING FRIENDS STUDYING ABROAD

There are said to be several "loose ends" that authorities need to tie up before the case comes to a close.

Other active hypotheses that remain in play include that Gracey could have been drugged, taken drugs himself or ingested a large enough amount of alcohol to disorient himself.

Much like in parts of the U.S., the source acknowledged theft rings and migrant crime can be a problem in the waterfront promenade area, where Gracey was last seen. He said that while there is a notable amount of crimes of opportunity there, especially at night and near the clubs and bars, overall crime in Barcelona has been in decline for several years.

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Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, said they believed Gracey's death to be accidental but declined to release specific details about his final moments.

Gracey, a college junior standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and a group of friends from the Alabama chapter of the Theta Chi fraternity flew to Europe for a spring break trip, with plans to visit friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad.

He was last seen alive early Tuesday morning at Shoko, a nightclub on the beach next to the Port Olimpic marina, where authorities found his remains Thursday evening.

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The final known photo of him shows him inside the club, with curly brown hair and wearing his signature gold chain, with a rhinestone cross.

Most of the group left around 3 a.m., but Gracey stayed behind. He was seen talking to an American woman with brown hair, according to local reports.

By the time his friends awoke later that morning, he'd failed to return to the group's Airbnb along Ronda de Sant Pere, a central avenue in the city about 1.5 miles from Shoko.

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Friends notified his family and local police, who opened an investigation, according to Mossos d'Esquadra, the regional police force in Catalonia, which includes Barcelona.

The case made international headlines after Gracey's mother, Therese Gracey, posted about his disappearance in a Facebook group for expats in Barcelona, and his father, Taras Gracey, flew to Spain to take part in the search effort.

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On Thursday, Mossos d'Esquadra deployed dive teams along the Mediterranean beach.

Around 6:30 p.m., a worker at the marina was seen running out and flagging down officers. He pointed in the direction he came from, and police soon cordoned off the area, with investigators focused on something inside.

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Despite low visibility — just under 16 inches — they recovered Gracey's remains around 7:15 p.m.

Back home, his girlfriend in Tuscaloosa posted a heartbreaking tribute about Gracey on TikTok.

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"Fly high my angel," she wrote in the captions, with Noah Kahan's "Strawberry Wine" playing.

"Forever in debt for having been lucky enough to be loved by the most pure-hearted, sweet, devoted, and selfless soul," wrote Kenna Cole. "I so badly wish I could rewind time, but I am so grateful I was able to witness the last six months of your incredible life. James Paul Gracey, you truly were a blessing, and every moment I spent with you felt nothing less than that. Please continue to pray for the Gracey family and keep Jimmy’s memory close to your hearts."