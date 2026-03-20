Career criminal accused of breaking into home, climbing into bed with child as family slept

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An Oklahoma man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a family’s home and climbing into bed with their young child.

Authorities were called to a home in Oklahoma City after Josh Hodnik was jolted awake by his 11-year-old son who told him there was a strange man in his bed on Saturday, March 14, according to KOKH.

"My son woke me up, and he said, ‘Hey, there's a man in my bed,’" Hodnik told the outlet.

Hodnik said he did not believe his son at first, chalking it up to the young child having a nightmare or imagining things.

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"It just kind of shocked me, shook me," Hodnik said. "I was like, ‘What, what do you, what do you mean?’ I thought he was sleepwalking and, and, and he mistook, he was imagining things or whatever."

However, when Hodnik went to check the bedroom, he realized his son was telling the truth.

"There was a grown man laying in the bed," Hodnik said, KOKH reported. "He brought his own blanket, had one sock on, no shoes on."

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Hodnik recalled his two children playing outside in the family’s yard the night before the incident. When the kids came back inside, the father said they did not lock the front door and he failed to check it before going to bed.

"I didn't go check the front door after they played outside on Friday night," Hodnik told KOKH. "And that was my fault. I wish I would have, but I shouldn't have to. OK? We shouldn't live in a society where somebody else walks into your front door."

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The man, identified as 46-year-old Charles Bradford, was subsequently taken into custody and charged with first-degree burglary and five misdemeanors, according to the outlet.

Following his arrest, local reports uncovered Bradford’s lengthy criminal history, including multiple arrests on assault and larceny charges.

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In 2002, Bradford was convicted of first-degree manslaughter after killing his cellmate while in prison, KOKH reported.

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The revelation surrounding Bradford’s past left Hodnik questioning how the repeat offender was allowed to walk the streets freely.

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"The guy should not have been on the street, period. He killed his cellmate. Guy has like 12 violent crimes, assault on an officer, assault on a medical staff, over and over and over and over. And then just let this guy walk out free," Hodnik reportedly said.

Following his most recent conviction in Oklahoma City, the district attorney’s office told KOKH Bradford had pleaded into a mental health court because officials determined the stability and treatment would benefit him.

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However, officials are reportedly evaluating his ability to continue as a participant in light of the new charges filed against him.

"He doesn't need to be on the street," Hodnik told the outlet. "You know, I felt bad for the guy, when the issue happened. But at the same time he came into my home and laid in my kid's bed, and it was all I could do to not kill the guy."

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Bradford remains in custody at the Cleveland County Detention Center on $75,000 bond, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.