Purdue University student killed; roommate in custody, police say

A Purdue University student was killed in his dorm room, and the victim's roommate has been arrested, school officials said on Wednesday.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement that the victim’s roommate called authorities to report the incident and is in custody as a suspect.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," Daniels said in a statement.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis.

A university spokesperson said the 911 call came in to Purdue police at 12:44 a.m. ET and that there was no threat to the community.

The spokesperson said that the incident occurred in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of the campus and, citing the Clery Act, said "no timely warning" had been issued because the suspect was identified and apprehended quickly after the call.

Daniels said that the Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. Fox News' request for comment from the department was not immediately returned.

"As Purdue's president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus," Daniels said. "Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere."

"Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply," he added.

Purdue University staff are offering counseling and support services to students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.