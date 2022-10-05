Arrest made in deadly shooting of Wisconsin Black transgender woman

An arrest was made in connection to the August killing of a Black transgender woman in Wisconsin.

Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the August 29 deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina "Mya" Allen.

Hubbird made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Sunday. A cash bond was set at $250,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 11.

According to prosecutors, Hubbird went into a gas station off 19th Street and National Avenue on August 29.

MENTAL HOSPITAL REJECTED ACCUSED KILLED OF CAPE COD MOM BURNED ON LAWN BEFORE HE DIED IN CUSTODY

Surveillance video shows Hubbird having a brief conversation with Allen before getting back into his Chevy Tahoe. Milwaukee police say Allen got into the passenger seat, and they drove off.

They later reached Allen’s apartment building near 26th Street and Wells.

A witness reported seeing the two inside a black SUV arguing.

WTMJ-TV reported that Allen was shot while walking back toward the apartment complex. The outlet, citing the criminal complaint, said a witness heard Allen call out, "I'm shot."

Allen reportedly dialed 911 and when officers arrived at the scene, they noted the victim "appeared to be in significant pain" and told police that "she had been shot by a White male, approximately 30 years of age with brown hair" and that "the shooter drove a black Tahoe that had a child seat in the back."

Allen later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police later said someone at the home where the vehicle was found said it belonged to Hubbird. A search of his bedroom uncovered ammunition and magazines, authorities said.

An arrest warrant for Hubbird was issued on Sept. 6.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not disclosed a potential motive. Fox News Digital reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for added comment.