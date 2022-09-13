Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Pro bull rider fatally shot in Utah domestic violence case

A pro bull rider was found shot in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he was dating

Associated Press
A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder.

Bagley and Allen had been in a relationship. Allen had come to Utah to attend the state fair and was staying with Bagley. The two got into a fight at a bar, and Allen went to Bagley's apartment to get his things, where he was shot, police said.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was fatally shot in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 12, 2022. 

Bagley was booked into jail. No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. It is unknown if she has an attorney.

Sean Gleason, commissioner of Professional Bull Riders, PBR, said in a statement that Allen is the same person who goes by the name Ouncie Mitchell. He said the organization was saddened to find out about the death of a rider who had become a familiar face on the PBR Velocity Tour and competed in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. He was from Fresno, Texas, according to his bio on the PBR website.

"Ouncie got his name because he was born small," Gleason said. "He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family."