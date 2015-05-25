Prince Charles, Camilla have full itinerary on DC visit; will tour Mount Vernon, MLK memorial

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Prince Charles and his wife will visit the home of the man who, more than anyone else, ensured that Americans would no longer be his subjects.

The visit Wednesday to George Washington's Mount Vernon estate by the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is one of many stops the two will make throughout the D.C. area.

The first scheduled visits Wednesday are stops at the Lincoln Memorial and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

In the afternoon, Charles will tour the National Archives and later give a speech on reducing plastic waste.

The day concludes with an evening reception for supporters of his charitable foundation.

It is Prince Charles' 20th visit to the U.S.