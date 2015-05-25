Prince Charles, Camilla have full itinerary on DC visit; will tour Mount Vernon, MLK memorial

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for a reception at the British Ambassador's residence on Tuesday, March 17, 2015, in Washington. The royal couple will visit cultural and educational sites in the Washington region over the next three days. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (The Associated Press)
Image 2 of 3
Britain's Prince Charles with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, center, stand on the spot that Rev. Martin Luther King gave his 'I have a Dream' speech during his tour of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall during their visit to Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2015. With them are from left to right, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer Prize-winning American biographer, historian, and political commentator, Michael Richard Beschloss an American historian, and Karen Cucurullo, left, of the National Park Service. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (The Associated Press)
Image 3 of 3
Britain’s Prince Charles, third from left, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, third from right, tour the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial with President and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Project Foundation Harry Johnson, left, Rev. Jesse Jackson, second from left, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., second from right, and Dr. Ed Jackson, chief architect of the memorial, right, Wednesday, March 18, 2015 in Washington. The royal couple are visiting cultural and educational sites in the Washington region. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (The Associated Press)
WASHINGTON – Prince Charles and his wife will visit the home of the man who, more than anyone else, ensured that Americans would no longer be his subjects.
The visit Wednesday to George Washington's Mount Vernon estate by the Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is one of many stops the two will make throughout the D.C. area.
The first scheduled visits Wednesday are stops at the Lincoln Memorial and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
In the afternoon, Charles will tour the National Archives and later give a speech on reducing plastic waste.
The day concludes with an evening reception for supporters of his charitable foundation.