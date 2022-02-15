Expand / Collapse search
Prince Andrew
Published

Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia says the Duke of York sexually abused her on three occasions

Rebecca Rosenberg
Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 2/14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 2/14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Prince Andrew has settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre in Manhattan federal court, according to newly filed court papers.

Virginia Giuffre has long alleged she was abused by the Duke of York when she was underage 

Virginia Giuffre has long alleged she was abused by the Duke of York when she was underage

PRINCE ANDREW DEMANDS JURY TRIAL IN SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE INVOLVING VIRGINIA GIUFFRE IF CASE CAN’T BE DISMISSED

"We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement," Giuffre's attorney David Boies wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday. 

Photo from 2001 that was included in court files shows Prince Andrew with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre (Florida Southern District Court)

Photo from 2001 that was included in court files shows Prince Andrew with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre

The filing says the sum of the settlement would not be disclosed but added that Queen Elizabeth II's middle son would make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

Giuffre alleges in the civil suit filed in August that she was sexually abused by the Duke of York on three occasions when she was under 18 at the behest of late financier Jeffrey Epstein and disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

