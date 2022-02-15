Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



Prince Andrew has settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre in Manhattan federal court, according to newly filed court papers.

"We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement," Giuffre's attorney David Boies wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday.

The filing says the sum of the settlement would not be disclosed but added that Queen Elizabeth II's middle son would make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

