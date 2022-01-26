Prince Andrew demands jury trial in sexual assault case involving Virginia Giuffre if case can’t be dismissed

Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser if he can’t get the case dismissed altogether, his lawyers revealed in court papers on Wednesday.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American, has accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with the American financier.

The request from the 61-year-old’s lawyers was inside a line-by-line formal response to the lawsuit that Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan federal court.

The Duke of York has denied Giuffre’s allegations and even attempted to get the lawsuit tossed. However, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected his attempt to win a dismissal earlier this month. That decision allowed depositions and other evidence from both parties to move forward.

Wednesday’s response was filed by Los Angeles attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner. They said the lawsuit should be dismissed on several grounds, again citing Giuffre’s permanent residency in Australia and a settlement over a decade earlier between Epstein and Giuffre that Andrew’s lawyers contend prevents her from suing the prince. They also argued that she consented to sexual activity and the statute of limitations has expired.

Giuffre asserted that she met Andrew while she traveled frequently with Epstein between 2000 and 2002. Her lawyers maintain she was "on call for Epstein for sexual purposes" and was "lent out to other powerful men," including the prince. Her lawsuit said she still suffers significant emotional and psychological distress and harm.

In the wake of the judge’s decision earlier in January, Andrew – who had already stepped back from royal duties – was stripped of his honorary military titles.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Giuffre has also leveled allegations at Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, but was not part of the criminal case that ended recently with Maxwell’s conviction on sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre, now 38, sued Andrew in August, alleging she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001 by Epstein and Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In late 2019, the son of Queen Elizabeth II told BBC Newsnight that sex with Giuffre "didn’t happen" and he has "no recollection" of ever meeting her. His statements led critics to say he seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. After the nuclear interview, Andrew stepped back from public duties.

