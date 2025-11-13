Pride flag-carrying suspect accused of scrawling 'anti-Christian statements' on 3 NYC churches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are looking for a Pride-flag-carrying suspect accused of defacing three churches with "anti-Christian statements" during a 20-minute hate crime spree last month.

The suspect, who was also wearing a rainbow face covering and pushing a bicycle, scrawled "anti-gay cult" on the façade of the Refuge Church of Christ in Far Rockaway, Queens, at around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 5, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said. Far Rockaway is the southernmost neighborhood in the borough of Queens.

Minutes later, the rainbow-clad suspect allegedly tagged the neighboring City of Oasis Church of Deliverance with the same anti-Christian message, police said. Both churches are on Mott Avenue.

In a security video released by the NYPD, the suspect was captured scrawling "anti-gay cult" in black paint on the façade of one of the churches.

ATTACKS ON US CHURCHES HAVE RISEN SIGNIFICANTLY SINCE 2021, REPORT FINDS

At about 2 a.m., the suspect spray-painted "Welcome Cult Members" on the wall of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church on New Haven Avenue and wrote "cult" multiple times on the sidewalks outside, police said.

The suspect also defaced two religious statues, painting over their faces, police said.

Police said the person is wanted in connection with multiple acts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Father Francis Shannon, who has been a priest at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church for more than eight years, said he was saddened to learn of the graffiti.

FIRST AMERICAN POPE TO WELCOME HOLLYWOOD STARS TO VATICAN FOR RARE HOLY YEAR AUDIENCE

"It was really heartbreaking learning about the vandalism. I was at my mother’s house, and as soon as it happened, I got sent pictures," Shannon, 67, told the Post. "So when I woke up, I saw them, and it was just really sad."

"I think this is more of a statement than a hate crime, just anti-institution kind of stuff," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shannon said he doesn’t believe the graffiti reflects the broader LGBTQ community and urged the vandal to talk out their frustrations instead of acting out.

"I don’t think this is a big part of the LGBTQ movement since he had the flag. I think he’s just the exception," Shannon said. "I just think he needs to talk it out and not act on it with violence."