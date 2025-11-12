Expand / Collapse search
First American pope to welcome Hollywood stars to Vatican for rare Holy Year audience

Pope Leo XIV to meet with Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Adam Scott and Spike Lee during Holy Year events

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published | Updated
Pope Leo XIV gives his first homily at his celebratory mass Video

Pope Leo XIV gives his first homily at his celebratory mass

Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green has the latest on the new pontiff's first day at the Vatican on 'Special Report.'

Pope Leo XIV is seeking to bridge the gap between the Vatican and Hollywood. Some of the film industry’s biggest names will have an exclusive audience with the leader of the Catholic Church Saturday.

"In this Jubilee Year, Pope Leo XIV has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema, and in particular with actors and directors," the Vatican said in a statement.

The Vatican added that the pope wants to explore how creativity can contribute to the "mission of the Church" and the "promotion of human values."

LGBTQ CATHOLICS MARCH THROUGH ST PETER’S BASILICA IN JUBILEE RITE AS VATICAN CALENDAR ENTRY STIRS CONTROVERSY

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd in St. Peter’s Square as he arrives for his inauguration Mass in Vatican City.

Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful during his inauguration Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, May 18. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The first American-born pontiff will meet with actors and directors, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Adam Scott and Spike Lee. 

The event, titled "Audience of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV with the World of Cinema," is part of the Vatican’s ongoing Holy Year events and will take place at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.

The Vatican’s Holy Year, also known as its Jubilee, is a specific year of forgiveness, grace and pilgrimage for Catholics that typically occurs every 25 years.

POPE LEO XIV RESPONDS TO CUBS FAN WITH PLAYFUL JAB DURING VATICAN APPEARANCE

Pope Leo XVI meets with actor Robert De Niro during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.

Pope Leo XIV meets with actor Robert De Niro during an audience at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City Nov. 7. (Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

While meetings between the pope and celebrities are not new, this marks the first time Pope Leo will host an event specifically featuring Hollywood figures.

The late Pope Francis held a similar event in June 2024 before his death. He brought together more than 100 comedians at the Vatican, including Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and Whoopi Goldberg.

Ahead of Saturday's event, the Vatican released new information about Pope Leo and his connection to Hollywood, including his four favorite films.

In a video clip, the pontiff revealed they were: "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), "The Sound of Music" (1965), "Ordinary People" (1980) and "Life Is Beautiful" (1997).

POPE LEO XIV TOLD US AMBASSADOR HE IS PRAYING FOR CHARLIE KIRK, HIS FAMILY AFTER ASSASSINATION

Pope Francis meets comedian Jimmy Fallon at the Apostolic Palace during an audience with artists from around the world.

Pope Francis meets with Jimmy Fallon during an audience with artists from the world of humor at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City June 14, 2024. (Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

In May, Cardinal Robert Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, was elected as the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church. Born in Chicago, he is the first American to serve as pope.

