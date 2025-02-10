President Trump's message for Chiefs, Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump mocks Chiefs, Taylor Swift.

2. Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.

3. Trump's exclusive Super Bowl interview.

MAJOR HEADLINES

MAN OF STEEL – Trump stands firm with game-changing trade move that puts American workers first. Continue reading …

‘LEGAL BLACK HOLE’ – Court blocks Trump from deporting dangerous illegal immigrants to Guantanamo Bay. Continue reading …

BANK ON IT – LA private security firm says city's rich and famous made 'odd request' over wildfire fears. Continue reading …

‘TAKE THE CHAIN OFF’ – Sheriff's promise to Trump if he breaks the Biden-era 'shackles' on local law enforcement. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SCATHING CRITICISM – Trump DOJ calls judge's DOGE order ‘anti-constitutional.’ Continue reading …

SCHOOLED – Russ Vought offers response after his alma mater deletes message congratulating him. Continue reading …

‘FREE SPEECH’ – White House launches Rumble account as social media presence grows. Continue reading …

'THERE IS NO NEED' – Trump says he is pulling security clearances for people he does not ‘respect.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'PURELY POLITICAL' – Conservative author banned by Amazon for years reacts after stunning reversal. Continue reading …

CAT AND MOUSE – Disney's U-turn on liberal policies after controversial 'all-hands' meeting. Continue reading …

'IT'S SMART POWER' – Sen. Chris Coons defends Iraqi 'Sesame Steet' funded by USAID. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Liberal outlet gives USAID employee platform to slam Musk for saving taxpayer money. Continue reading …

OPINION

CONDOLEEZZA RICE – China’s DeepSeek AI escalates fight to innovate. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Capping credit card interest is a truly awful idea. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BONE TO PICK – Expert shatters myths about trendy diet and its real impact on your health. Continue reading …

DOWN THE DRAIN – 'Shark Tank' star's real estate warning puts Americans on notice. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Super Bowl stats and presidential portraits. Take the quiz here …

'HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS' – Texas confirms growing measles outbreak affecting school-aged children. Continue reading …

MAHA MADE EASY – 'Food Babe' shares eating tips for life. See video …

WATCH

NATHAN SALES – US needs to 'deradicalize' people in Gaza to bring peace to the Middle East. See video …

INNA VERNIKOV – NYC councilwoman quits women's caucus to protest woke, anti-Israel agenda. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.