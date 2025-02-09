Trump mocks Taylor Swift, Chiefs after she was booed during Super Bowl LIX

President Donald Trump made history as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl on Sunday, and stole the show away from Taylor Swift. He then made sure to mock her about it after the game.

Trump received a raucous cheer from the Superdome crowd when he was shown on-screen during the national anthem, while the fans booed Swift immensely when she was shown on the jumbotron during the game. Swift also had to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, suffer a crushing 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which was the team she grew up rooting for.

Trump mocked her and the team in a post on Truth Social after the game. Trump credited followers of his "Make America Great Again" movement for the boos.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!" Trump wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump has been at odds with Swift over the last year amid his 2024 presidential campaign.

After Swift announced her endorsement for Kamala Harris for president on Sept. 10, Trump appeared on "Fox & Friends" the next morning and insisted that he liked the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, much better than Swift. Brittany Mahomes suggested support for Trump through social media activity.

Trump even sent a post on Truth Social that read "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" days after Swift's endorsement of Harris.

For NFL fans, Swift became a contentious figure over the last year after her relationship with Kelce went public in September 2023. She began attending most Chiefs games, and whenever she was there, NFL broadcast cameras panned to her multiple times per game.

EAGLES JALEN HURTS, NICK SIRIANNI PRAISE GOD AFTER WINNING SUPER BOWL LIX

Swift was credited for bringing a wave of new fans to the Chiefs and NFL as a whole, especially women fans. But a lot of longtime NFL fans became nauseated by the constant visuals of Swift at games.

Swift appeared at last year's Super Bowl and witnessed Kelce and the Chiefs win that game. Then, this year, her appearances at NFL games continued, much to the agony of fans who had become sick of seeing and hearing about her.

Swift also was noticeably distant from Brittany Mahomes at multiple games this past season amid controversy over Mahomes' Trump support and Swift's support for Harris. However, they continued to show public affection in other ways, including a group dinner with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes just days before the Super Bowl.

And while Trump praised the Mahomes family, Kelce and even picked the Chiefs to win the game, he had no reservations about mocking all of them with his Truth Social post on Sunday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Trump didn't stop there.

He also spoke out against the NFL's new kick-off format, which he has been a vocal critic of since the first week of the season.

"The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the Kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it, and won’t! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?" Trump wrote.