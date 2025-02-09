Eagles win Super Bowl LIX, denying Chiefs history in dominant fashion

The Philadelphia Eagles halted NFL history in its tracks, as they dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, to win Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night.

The Chiefs were looking to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, but the Eagles, a team who lost to the Chiefs two seasons ago in the "Big Game," made sure to enact revenge.

Philadelphia now has its second Lombardi Trophy for the organization, having defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2018.

Those that believed the Eagles would win this game didn’t see it coming in this fashion, as they dominated the Chiefs in all three phases from the beginning of this game right until the end.

The Chiefs, one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and a team that has obvious history in this game over the past two years, had just 34 total yards of offense in the first half as the Eagles defense was thriving against the offensive line.

Mahomes was never comfortable, and it showed as they punted their first three possessions. Meanwhile, despite punting on the first possession, the Eagles were able to get in the end zone the second go-around.

After moving downfield, Jalen Hurts found Jahan Dotson for a 28-yard strike, which was initially believed to be the first touchdown of the game. But, after review, Dotson was spotted down at the one-yard line.

But you know what happens there.

Hurts was tush-pushed into the end zone to put the Eagles up 7-0, and they didn’t look back after that.

It was clear throughout both halves how uncomfortable Mahomes was, as the Eagles’ pass rush continued to get home no matter how many players were sent by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Mahomes was sacked at most five times in a single game in 2024, and the Eagles tallied six on the night, showcasing their domination. But it wasn’t just the defensive line – the secondary was putting in work, too.

It came in the first half when rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who celebrated his 22nd birthday, picked off Mahomes on a scrambling throw and ran it all the way back for a 38-yard pick-six, which put the Eagles up 17-0.

Mahomes would throw yet another interception on the first play of a drive already deep in their own territory late in the second quarter. Two plays later, Hurts found A.J. Brown, which he did in Super Bowl LVII as well, for a touchdown that almost felt like a dagger at 24-0.

When the second half kicked off, the Chiefs were already in desperation mode, and five plays into the first drive, they were forced to punt. And after the Eagles kicked a field goal, Mahomes saw his fourth-and-short pass knocked down as he turned it back over to the Eagles.

Then, the true dagger was seen in this game, as DeVonta Smith, who grew up an hour from New Orleans in Amite City, Louisiana, broke out a 46-yard touchdown catch on a perfectly thrown ball from Hurts.

At 34-0, the deficit was insurmountable for Mahomes and the Chiefs, even if rookie Xavier Worthy found the end zone on a 24-yard pass from Mahomes.

But ultimately, the Chiefs were never close to a comeback as the Eagles kept making plays, and never let the classic "Mahomes Magic" get put to work.

History wasn't made in New Orleans on Sunday, but the Eagles will forever be the team that halted what seemed to be the unstoppable Chiefs.

The Eagles are not just flying -- they're soaring as Super Bowl champions yet again.

