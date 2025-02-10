Russ Vought offers one-word response after his alma mater deletes message congratulating him on confirmation

Wheaton College deleted its message congratulating alumnus Russell Vought on his Senate confirmation to serve as Office of Management and Budget director.

"On Friday, Wheaton College posted a congratulations and a call to prayer for an alumnus who received confirmation to a White House post. The recognition and prayer is something we would typically do for any graduate who reached that level of government," the school noted in a post on Facebook.

"However, the political situation surrounding the appointment led to a significant concern expressed online. It was not our intention to embroil the College in a political discussion or dispute. Our institutional and theological commitments are clear that the College, as a non-profit institution, does not make political endorsements. Wheaton College’s focus is on Christ and His Kingdom."

Responding to the school's move, Vought tweeted, "SAD!"

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., slammed Wheaton's move.

"This is ridiculous - @WheatonCollege had it right the first time. @russvought is a highly accomplished alumni who should be celebrated. It’s absurd that the smallest minority of detractors come away victorious yet again."

Hillsdale College, which also shared a message congratulating Vought on being confirmed, tweeted in an apparent response to Wheaton, "Trigger warning: We will not be deleting our earlier post congratulating @RussVought."

Fox News Digital reached out to request comment from Wheaton College on Monday, and the school indicated that the removal of the message was not an apology for the sentiments it had conveyed.

"The social media post led to more than 1,000 hostile comments, primarily incendiary, unchristian comments about Mr. Vought, in just a few hours. It was not our intention to embroil the College or Mr. Vought in a political discussion or dispute. Thus, we removed the post, rather than allow it to become an ongoing online distraction. This was in no way an apology for having expressed congratulations or for suggesting prayers for our alumnus," the school's statement noted.

Vought, who previously served as OMB director during a portion of President Donald Trump's first term in office, was confirmed last week in a party-line vote, with all 53 Senate Republicans voting to confirm, and the the whole Senate Democratic caucus voting against confirmation.

"God be praised. Grateful to the President and the US Senate. Incredibly thankful for all the many who prayed me through. Now. Let's. Go," Vought tweeted after being confirmed.