President Trump predicts Elon Musk will find 'hundreds of billions' in waste in next DOGE directives

President Donald Trump detailed his plans to instruct DOGE lead, Elon Musk, to probe the Education and Defense Departments for wasteful spending. The President told Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier in an exclusive pre-Super Bowl interview that the billionaire entrepreneur has been a trustworthy ally in fulfilling his promise to cut the red tape.

"He's not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it," Trump said.

"I'm going to tell him very soon… to go check the Department of Education. He's going to find the same thing. Then I'm going to go into the military. Let's check the military. We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse, and the people elected me on that."

Baier's interview with Trump, slated to air during a special 3 p.m. time slot on Sunday — mere hours before the Super Bowl LIX coin toss — will focus on the changes the Trump administration has enacted since his inauguration last month and the first 100 days of his presidency.

Among those changes has been implementing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Since Jan. 20, the department aimed at upending federal agencies has traced where money has been going.

The moves have been met with outrage from some Democrats, including a group who attempted to enter the Department of Education in light of possible cuts last week. Thirty House Democrats attempted to enter the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning to meet with acting Education Secretary Denise L. Carter, but they were stopped by security.



President Donald Trump and Republicans have advocated shutting down the Department of Education, saying that the states are better equipped to handle education. Trump on Tuesday said that if Linda McMahon, his pick for education secretary, is confirmed, she should work to "put herself out of a job."

"The people want me to find it [the wasteful spending]," Trump told Baier.

"And I've had great help with Elon Musk, who's been terrific."

Additional portions of Trump's interview will air during the Monday, February 10th edition of "Special Report with Bret Baier."

