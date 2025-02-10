Texas confirms growing measles outbreak affecting school-aged children

Officials at the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) warn there is a growing measles outbreak involving school-aged children.

The report said that 10 cases have been identified in Gaines County and eight of the cases are school-aged children, of which two are under the age of 5. All were unvaccinated cases, said officials.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities," the alert said.y

Seven of the cases have been hospitalized, according to the Texas DSHS.

The rise in cases comes more than two decades after measles was reported eliminated by health agencies in 2000.

This week’s alert went on to advise that additional cases are likely to occur soon.

Officials urged people to immediately report any suspected cases to their local health department with the infected person in their presence.

DSHS said the virus can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious droplets or airborne and spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. They also warned that the virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Vaccination is the best way for people to avoid infection from measles and other preventable diseases, the advisory said.

"Children too young to be vaccinated are more likely to have severe complications if they get infected with the measles virus," DSHS said.

The report claims that each MMR dose lowers the risk of infection and the severity of illness if infected.

"DSHS and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommend children receive one dose of MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years. Each MMR dose lowers the risk of infection and severity of illness if infected. Children too young to be vaccinated are more likely to have severe complications if they get infected with the measles virus," according to their reports.

In January, the Houston Health Department confirmed two cases of measles, prompting a health alert from the state. They were the first cases in Texas since 2023. Both cases were unvaccinated adults and had traveled internationally.