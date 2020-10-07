Trump wants Russian collusion, Clinton email probe documents declassified

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump authorizes Russian collusion declassification along with Clinton email probe documents

President Trump on Tuesday announced he has “fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents" related to the Russia investigation and the FBI’s investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

"All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago," Trump tweeted. "Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country," before he additionally tweeted “Act!!!”



Last year, the president gave Attorney General Bill Barr authority to declassify any documents related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016. Trump, at the time, also ordered members of the intelligence community to cooperate with Barr’s probe.

Allies of the president, including Republicans on Capitol Hill leading their own investigations into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, have criticized officials like FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, claiming that the directors have been blocking the release of documents.

"Today, at the direction of President Trump, I declassified additional documents relevant to ongoing Congressional oversight and investigative activities," Ratcliffe said in a statement to Fox News Tuesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Pelosi questions COVID-19 treatments’ effect on Trump’s mental fitness after economic stimulus talks fall apart

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wondered out loud whether President Trump’s use of a steroid during his COVID-19 treatment regimen may have been "impacting his thinking” after the president called for an abrupt halt of negotiations over the next coronavirus stimulus bill, according to reports.

Pelosi questioned whether dexamethasone had affected the president’s thought process as he recovers from his illness, during a Democratic call Tuesday, according to CNN’s Manu Raju, who cited two people on the line.

The drug’s potential side effects can include vertigo, psychic disorders and mood swings, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



But Dr. Brian Garibaldi, a specialist in pulmonary critical care, said the president received his first dose of the drug Saturday did not subsequently appear to show any side effects.

On Twitter, Trump countered that the Democrats were after more money than is justified for the next round of COVID-19 relief, tweeting “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 trillion ... to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat states, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 trillion ... and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Eddie Van Halen, legendary rock guitarist, dead at 65 from throat cancer

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock 'n' roll's singular and most gifted guitarists, died Tuesday morning, his son Wolfgang, announced on Twitter.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he tweeted.

Van Halen was a guitar virtuoso, whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band, Van Halen, into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and elevated him to the status of rock god. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tucker Carlson continued his attacks on the mainstream media during Tuesday's “Tucker Carlson Tonight” concerning media attacks on President Trump’s COVID-19 message.

“It’s hard to think of a more positive message than Trump’s message. Yes, the coronavirus is deadly – it’s killed hundreds of thousands of people in this country. Trump survived, so can we,” Carlson said. “Don’t let it dominate your own life, Trump said. That’s advice we’d give our own children.”



