Prep grad to appeal sex assault conviction; will challenge computer charge, sex offender list

The graduate of an elite New Hampshire prep school convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate says he'll appeal to the state's highest court.

Owen Labrie's lawyers say the trial judge shouldn't have allowed a felony count of using a computer to lure the girl.

They also said in a notice of appeal filed Wednesday they will challenge whether Labrie should have been ordered to register as a sex offender for life. They have said the registration shouldn't apply because the 20-year-old Labrie was acquitted of rape, and that legislators meant the law to apply to adults preying on children.

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was 18 at the time of the 2014 encounter with the girl at St. Paul's School in Concord. He also was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault.