Pregnant woman, upset over lack of beef patties, smashes New York restaurant’s windows with bat, police say

A pregnant woman had some major beef with a New York restaurant.

New York City police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera smashing a restaurant’s windows and front door in the Bronx with a bat after she allegedly found out the eatery ran out of the beef patties she was craving.

The unidentified woman went to the Back Home Restaurant about 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 and ordered a beef patty, but an employee told her they ran out, police said. Upset by the news, she left the restaurant and came back with a bat and began smashing the store’s windows and front door.

Surveillance video released by police Saturday shows at least one passerby attempting to stop the enraged woman, but ultimately stepping back from the bat-swinging hangry customer.

The woman fled the scene after the attack. No one was injured in the incident.

Simone Johnson, who owns Back Home Restaurant, told PIX11 the woman caused $2,000 worth of damage.

"They heard a loud noise…we thought it was gunshots or something like that; there was glass shattered everywhere," Johnson told the news site. "We’ve been in business for over 20 years and we’ve never seen anything like this. Never."

Employees also told ABC7NY that the woman was a regular customer who spoke about her pregnancy and was "always cordial" in the past until her alleged "hangry" outburst.

Police are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).