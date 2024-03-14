Pregnant New York special education teacher found dead in classroom: 'Gift for teaching'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

An upstate New York special education teacher tragically died in her classroom, along with her unborn baby, the school announced.

A news release from Kendall Elementary School stated that 29-year-old Courtney Fannon was found unresponsive in her empty classroom after school hours on Friday, March 8.

Despite life-saving measures, both Fannon and her unborn baby were declared dead at 6:30 p.m.

A cause of death has not been released.

According to a GoFundMe page, Fannon was pregnant with her daughter, Hadley Jaye, and was about four weeks away from her expected arrival.

"For those who did not have the wonderful opportunity to meet or get to know Courtney, there is an endless amount of positive and good things that can only be said about her," the GoFundMe stated. "She was loving, genuine and organized in a way that always placed her students ahead of herself, ultimately changing the lives of her students and caregivers, always for the positive."

"As we mourn, we also ask that you hold your loved ones just a little tighter over the next few days, you never know if you will have a tomorrow with them," the post read.

The school said that Fannon had a "passion" for teaching special needs students and always had a friendly smile on her face.

"Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day," the school said. "When she wasn't in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello."

Mental health counselors will be available to support students, the school said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Fox News has reached out to Kendall Elementary School for comment.