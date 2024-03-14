Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Pregnant New York special education teacher found dead in classroom: 'Gift for teaching'

Courtney Fannon, 29, worked as a special education teacher at Kendall Elementary School

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Texas teacher stunned by student’s choice to get words of encouragement tattooed Video

Texas teacher stunned by student’s choice to get words of encouragement tattooed

A high school teacher in Texas was moved to tears after former student Hannah Long showed him her new tattoo, which read, "Be fearless in life." It was a handwritten note he gave her during a bout of depression, she shared.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

An upstate New York special education teacher tragically died in her classroom, along with her unborn baby, the school announced.

A news release from Kendall Elementary School stated that 29-year-old Courtney Fannon was found unresponsive in her empty classroom after school hours on Friday, March 8.

Despite life-saving measures, both Fannon and her unborn baby were declared dead at 6:30 p.m.

A cause of death has not been released.

FATHER AND SON PAY TRIBUTE TO LATE MOTHER'S MEMORY BY COACHING IN BASKETBALL STATE SEMIFINALS

Courtney Fannon

Courtney Fannon, 29, was found unresponsive in her special education classroom at Kendall Elementary School in Kendall, New York. (Kendall Central School)

According to a GoFundMe page, Fannon was pregnant with her daughter, Hadley Jaye, and was about four weeks away from her expected arrival.

'LACROSSE MY HEART': HIGH SCHOOLERS BAND TOGETHER TO MAKE SPORTS ACCESSIBLE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

"For those who did not have the wonderful opportunity to meet or get to know Courtney, there is an endless amount of positive and good things that can only be said about her," the GoFundMe stated. "She was loving, genuine and organized in a way that always placed her students ahead of herself, ultimately changing the lives of her students and caregivers, always for the positive."

"As we mourn, we also ask that you hold your loved ones just a little tighter over the next few days, you never know if you will have a tomorrow with them," the post read.

Kendall Elementary School in Kendall, New York.

Kendall Elementary School said that counselors would be available for students following the death of Fannon. (Google Maps)

The school said that Fannon had a "passion" for teaching special needs students and always had a friendly smile on her face.

"Courtney was a special education teacher who served her students with passion and joy each day," the school said. "When she wasn't in her classroom sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found walking our halls with a smile and a friendly hello."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mental health counselors will be available to support students, the school said.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Fox News has reached out to Kendall Elementary School for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.