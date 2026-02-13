Power Couple of Chaos: How a tycoon and activist built a 'Revolutionary Base' at the House of Singham

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Part 1 of a five-part Fox News Digital series investigation follows the money that created the "Revolutionary Base" for a transnational network of organizations allegedly waging cognitive warfare on U.S. citizens on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

As far-left American activists flood Cuba to support its flailing communist regime, U.S. officials have opened a sprawling investigation into an anti-America, pro-China nonprofit network forged during a wedding celebration in late February 2017, off Runaway Bay on Jamaica’s northern coast.

There, beneath a canopy of palm trees, an elite cadre of activists, intellectuals, celebrities, political organizers and comrades in a global Marxist-Leninist-Maoist movement assembled to celebrate the "Revolutionary Love" of two luminaries, both 62 at the time: Neville Roy Singham, an American-born tech tycoon living in Shanghai, and Jodie Evans, a red-haired veteran activist and co-founder of CodePink Women for Peace.

Like the opening scene of "The Godfather," where powerful families consolidate power, the wedding celebration was about much more than the union of two people.

Over four days of dancing, lectures and late-night conversations in venues from the Flavor Beach Bar to Sharkey’s Seafood, celebrating the bond of "Roy and Jodie," alliances were formed that would shape protests, unrest and political agitation over the next decade, from the fiery 2020 scenes in Minneapolis to demonstrations today supporting the regimes in Cuba and Iran.

That weekend, Vijay Prashad, an academic described in the official wedding itinerary as a "Marxist intellectual," spoke on a panel, "The Future of the Left." Medea Benjamin, Evans’ friend and CodePink co-founder, danced barefoot at the wedding in a bright Indian outfit.

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Mao’s Blueprint for the ‘People’s War’

According to sources, the wedding attendees invoked the teachings of Mao Zedong, the 20th century Chinese Communist Party leader who ruled China with an iron fist, inspired by Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, and they discussed how to mobilize the masses to wage a Maoist "People’s War."

"The revolutionary war is a war of the masses," Mao said in 1934.

Many were themselves relics of the Cold War, growing up before the Soviet Union was dismantled in 1989.

A monthslong Fox News Digital investigation pinpoints the Jamaica wedding as a starting point for launching a network of organizations that is today waging a new "People’s War" on America, aligned with the Chinese Communist Party’s geopolitical ambitions to eclipse the U.S. as a superpower through economic programs like the "Belt and Road" initiative, realizing the vision of China’s ideological godfather, Mao, through trade partnerships, economic deals and pro-China propaganda.

National security experts call it cognitive warfare.

Over almost a decade, Fox News Digital has learned, Singham and Evans have activated a global network that now numbers an estimated 2,000 hard-left organizations that parrot anti-U.S. propaganda supporting autocratic regimes leading China, Russia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela and Gaza. Within activist circles, far-left critics refer to leftists who align with authoritarian regimes as "tankies." Many groups and leaders from Singham's network, including Evans and Benjamin, are part of the pro-communist convoy now in Cuba.

Fox News Digital has established a documented $278 million that flowed from Singham into organizations that "sow discord" in the U.S., as House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith put it recently at a hearing on foreign malign influence in the nonprofit industry.

According to the data, Singham created a base from which the U.S. is now one of the world’s most prolific exporters of radical pro-China communist ideology. Singham and Evans didn't respond to requests for comment.

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‘Mao’s Dream for a People’s Army’

Xi Van Fleet, a Chinese American who survived Mao’s purge of innocents during the Cultural Revolution, told Fox News Digital that Singham and Evans are following the communist dictator's playbook.

"Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jody Evans, are bringing into the 21st century Mao’s dream for a People’s War," Van Fleet said.

Mao’s doctrine of the People’s War emphasized long-term struggle through decentralized networks, ideological indoctrination and the mobilization of civilian institutions rather than direct military confrontation.

"They are bringing to the streets America’s worst nightmare of a Red Army that is seeking to destroy the United States and make China more competitive on the world stage," said Van Fleet, the author of "Made in America: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Enabled Communist China and Created Our Greatest Threat."

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‘Adorable Troublemaker’

Singham grew up familiar with Mao's dictates.

He was born in mid-May 1954 in Middletown, Conn., the son of Archibald Singham, a Marxist-Leninist scholar of Sri Lankan heritage, and Shirley Hume, who also adhered to far-left ideology. By his own account, he joined the League of Revolutionary Black Workers as a teenager and worked at a Chrysler assembly line in Detroit.

FBI agents once attempted to interview him at the Chrysler Eldon Avenue Plant, noting in their report that he was "potentially dangerous" because of his "background, emotional instability" or role in groups involved in harmful activities "inimical to U.S.," according to a copy of the FBI report released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

According to the FBI report, Singham told the agents, "I don’t want to talk to you," and walked away.

Singham quietly built his Thoughtworks technology company through the 1990s. Meanwhile, Evans was campaign manager for Democratic politician Jerry Brown's losing 1992 California governor's race.

After they exchanged vows in Jamaica, Evans called Singham her "adorable troublemaker," her "darling Roy" and "adorable husband" in Instagram posts.

5 Rings, 2,000 Groups

Fox News Digital analyzed 223 transactions that moved $591 million in total across five continents from 2017 through 2025, the latest year available, and found the money flows through five concentric rings of an ideological pipeline that spreads pro-China propaganda:

Level 1: Singham allegedly set up a system to funnel tax-exempt dollars through two apparent shell corporations and a donor-advised fund, GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund For Wealth Management Inc., which is closely associated with Goldman Sachs. Wealthy patrons can hide donations as anonymous, experts say. Revealed here for the first time, Goldman Sachs spokesman Tony Fratto said the company’s philanthropy arm "terminated" Singham’s donor-advised fund in February 2024.

Singham allegedly set up a system to funnel tax-exempt dollars through two apparent shell corporations and a donor-advised fund, GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund For Wealth Management Inc., which is closely associated with Goldman Sachs. Wealthy patrons can hide donations as anonymous, experts say. Revealed here for the first time, Goldman Sachs spokesman Tony Fratto said the company’s philanthropy arm "terminated" Singham’s donor-advised fund in February 2024. Level 2: Singham poured a documented $278 million from the three organizations into six nonprofits – five created virtually overnight with Evans on the board of several and the sixth being Evans' longtime agitation project, CodePink. The six organizations are BreakThrough BT Media, CodePink, Justice and Education Fund Inc., People’s Forum Inc., People’s Support Foundation Ltd. and Tricontinental Ltd.

Singham poured a documented $278 million from the three organizations into six nonprofits – five created virtually overnight with Evans on the board of several and the sixth being Evans' longtime agitation project, CodePink. The six organizations are BreakThrough BT Media, CodePink, Justice and Education Fund Inc., People’s Forum Inc., People’s Support Foundation Ltd. and Tricontinental Ltd. Level 3: Those six nonprofits have pumped about $163 million into 52 organizations – including themselves – and, importantly, five regions identified only by geography.

Those six nonprofits have pumped about $163 million into 52 organizations – including themselves – and, importantly, five regions identified only by geography. Level 4 : Over this period, 11 groups have distributed $150 million into four nonprofits and five geographic regions, including $23 million to Sub-Saharan Africa.

: Over this period, 11 groups have distributed $150 million into four nonprofits and five geographic regions, including $23 million to Sub-Saharan Africa. Level 5: The network doesn’t stop where the money trail ends, because 67 core groups partner with hundreds of groups worldwide, creating a network of about 2,000 organizations worldwide.

Singham Emerges

Last November, Singham walked through the doors of the Golden Tulip hotel in Shanghai for one of his rare public appearances, a two-day "Global South Academic Forum" conference blessed by the country’s ruling Chinese Communist Party, which the government officially calls the Communist Party of China, or CPC.

Videos and images from the conference provide a rare public window into the messaging, symbolism and participants of a network that otherwise operates opaquely.

The opening talk featured Prashad, Singham's wedding guest, releasing a 172-page treatise written by Singham, chairman of the "International Advisory Board" of Tricontinental, a think tank Singham had funded and one of the conference sponsors. Another co-sponsor was the East China Normal University, which is administered by the Communist Party of China.

In the report, "80th Anniversary of the Victory of the World Anti-Fascist War: Acknowledging Who Truly Saved Human History and Restoring Historical Truth," which Fox News Digital has uncovered, Singham rewrote the history of World War II to elevate the role of China and the "Global South" in defeating Nazi Germany.

On page 61, Singham blasted the West but held out hope it could be defeated.

"Socialist peoples and leadership can defeat imperialism in any form – fascist then, hyper-imperialist now – despite every material disadvantage," he argued. "That victory required genius, courage and unimaginable sacrifice. It also proved something imperialism cannot accept: ordinary people, organised and led with brilliance, can defeat any empire."

Singham then quoted Mao, saying that the brutal leader "crystallized this truth" in his book "On Protracted War," when he wrote, "The richest source of power to wage war lies in the masses of the people."

In the paper, Singham diminishes the deaths of U.S. and British troops and service members, writing that the Soviets and China really won the war with, "59.8% socialists dead, 13.1% colonised peoples dead – only 1% Anglo-Americans dead."

He also condemns British leader Winston Churchill’s "genocidal impulses."

About 23 minutes into his remarks, Prashad welcomed Singham on stage with two other colleagues and Singham took a bow to the applause of the audience members and said, "Thank you, comrades, friends."

In a video of the event, unearthed by Fox News Digital, Singham railed against "the fascist lie" of the West that "there is a battle between fascism, democracy and communism."

Singham articulated a view of global power that challenges the Western understanding of World War II and the postwar international order.

"Fascism is actually a face of capitalism and imperialism, as is colonialism. These are the three faces of a system that is quite now becoming very dangerous for us."

He didn’t identify "us."

In the clip, Singham describes a "rules-based international order" that he argues is built on a "lie" about democracy. The excerpt is included for the purpose of reporting and analyzing the content of his remarks.

He talked about the Americans and "their" failure to hold fascists accountable from the "anti-fascist" war.

"If we want to, therefore, have a new world order that is based on multilateralism that President Xi and CPC and China have proposed, we have to undo the ideological damage that has been done by the narrative of World War II," he said, using the acronym for the Communist Party of China, called CCP in the West.

He ended by recognizing Soviet and Chinese fighters who died during World War II, and he urged the group to "honor" them for their underappreciated sacrifice.

"China has a very important role, and we, in this forum, have a very important role," Singham said, "that to envision a new order, a new multi-polarity order, requires, quite frankly, the deconstruction, a restorationist history of what really happened, who really suffered. Of those who died, almost 70% of the people who died in World War II were in China and the Soviet Union."

The comments reflect a broader ideology that reframes historical events and positions China’s communist system as the better alternative to Western "democracy."

Asked about Singham, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital, "I am not familiar with the specifics of this particular case."

Pengyu added, "As a matter of principle, however, China consistently upholds the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries."

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Asymmetric War Machine

As part of this investigation, Fox News Digital tracked street protests from New York City to Berkeley, Calif., and built a database with thousands of pages of IRS tax filings, corporate records, social media posts, website content and other material.

The investigation analyzed 1,663 events the People’s Forum hosted from early August 2018 and its most recent gatherings early this year. The events included academics and researchers from at least 225 colleges and universities that are being analyzed separately.

The scale of what the couple built goes far beyond anything previously documented, revealing a network that acts like a transnational, asymmetric propaganda machine. It features a central headquarters, substantial war chest, defined command structure, propaganda wing and street-level foot soldiers. Its operations extend beyond the United States into multiple overseas theaters.

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‘Terrorist’

At a protest in Lower Manhattan in early January, David Chung, organizing director at the People’s Forum, and Hannah Priscilla Craig, art, culture and communications director at the People’s Forum, walked away from requests for interviews.

When approached by Fox News Digital at the People’s Forum offices in Manhattan, Brian Becker, a founder of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the ANSWER Coalition, with operations at the People's Forum, called the inquiries "witch hunting" and referred to a reporter as "a terrorist."

Manolo De Los Santos, executive director of the People’s Forum, compared the scrutiny to the era of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who conducted congressional hearings into communist infiltration in the U.S. in the 1950s.

Becker’s son, Ben Becker, editor-in-chief of BreakThrough BT News, a propaganda wing of Singham's network, watched silently.

Soon after, in mid-February, the Global South Academic Forum released a video, "The World Is Small, The South Is Vast," featuring highlights from last fall's conference at Shanghai's Golden Tulip hotel. The video underscores how the Singham network has created a "Revolutionary Base" in which academic discussion blends with historical symbols tied to revolutionary communism.

In the last seconds of the video, Singham stands at attention as a global communist anthem, "The Internationale," plays, his comrades punching the air with their fists in solidarity.

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Niikolas Lanam, Kiera McDonald, Hannah Brennan, Mitch Picasso and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.