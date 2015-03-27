Postal Service may get short-term financial help

The White House may pull the Postal Service back from the brink of insolvency, at least for a few months.

Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe reports the agency will be unable to make a required $5.5 billion payment to the Treasury at the end of September.

But the Office of Personnel Management says the White House may delay the payment for 90 days as part of a larger economic package in the works.

Postal spokeswoman Yvonne Yoerger said she had no details of the plan and that a long-term solution will still be needed.