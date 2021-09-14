Police shoot, wound man who threatened his NYPD cop wife with her own gun

Police shot and wounded an enraged man who took his NYPD cop wife’s gun in Queens and pulled it on her early Tuesday — prompting the woman to jump out the window to escape, authorities and law enforcement sources said.

The off-duty officer — who works for the 101 Precinct — called 911 around 9 a.m., reporting that her husband was menacing her with her own loaded gun in a home at 130th Street and 133rd Avenue in Wakefield, the sources said.

"You committed adultery, you cheated on me," the husband admonished his wife, while holding her at gunpoint, according to the sources.

"He’s pulled a gun on me," the woman told the dispatcher. "He will shoot."

The woman also said that there were "multiple guns in the house."

Responding patrol officers knocked on the front door "and engaged the suspect in conversation, who threatened to shoot them," Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said at a press conference.

The officers then backed out and called for the NYPD’s emergency service unit, Harrison said. ESU cops arrived a few minutes later.

"While attempting to continue the dialogue, the suspect shot several times at those officers," Harrison said. "During the standoff between the suspect and the police, the female involved was able to jump out of the second-floor window."

The male suspect then shot in his wife’s direction, as well as at the ESU officers, Harrison said.

"Officers returned fire, causing the suspect to retreat back inside the window," he said.

Police sources said the man used his wife’s gun — but Harrison said the specific weapons used are under investigation.

"Right now it does look like it was our off-duty police officer’s service and off-duty service revolver," he said.

As officers continued "dialogue" with the man, his brother showed up on the scene, Harrison said. Officers from the Hostage Negotiation Team — as well as Detective Specialist Brenda Reddick — got the brother to speak with the armed man.

"So once we actually got him with hostage negotiation, [and] we had the communication going, he calmed down," Reddick told reporters. "He was able to relay whatever information that we had to the brother, and everyone was able to have a safe, successful apprehension."

The suspect, who was shot once in the right arm, was hospitalized and taken into custody.

The woman, who appeared to have suffered a broken leg, was also taken to a local hospital.

"It’s not easy," Harrison said. "Listen, unfortunately we respond to a host of different domestics throughout the city. Very rarely do we get one when it’s one of our own, but like I said, it’s great work by all the men and women involved that responded to this location."

