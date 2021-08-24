Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Caught-on-camera New York City attacker stabs man in face, abdomen before fleeing

Victim of attack in Brooklyn was carrying a pizza box

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man in New York City was stabbed in the face and abdomen during a caught-on-camera broad daylight attack, police said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk along Hegeman Avenue in Brooklyn at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday when a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt attacked him with a sharp object, according to a video and information released by the New York Police Department on Tuesday. Police said the victim did not know his attacker. 

NYC SUBWAY ASSAULT VIDEO SHOWS HAMMER-WIELDING SUSPECT ATTACK VICTIM, KNOCK HIM ONTO TRAIN TRACKS

The shocking footage shows the suspect approaching with his right hand in his pocket, then pulling it out and charging the victim, who was carrying a pizza box, in front of passersby and bystanders in front of the store. 

He jabs the sharp object in the victim's face, causing the man to lean over as his attacker grabs him again and continues his violent assault. The victim is seen in the footage trying to fight back. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled from the area after the attack. The wounded man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money