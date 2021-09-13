Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City escalator attack caught on video

Police searching for man following incident at Brooklyn subway station

New York City police released a disturbing video Monday in the search for a suspect accused of kicking a woman down an escalator at one of the busiest subway stations in Brooklyn. 

The footage begins with an unidentified male walking past a 32-year-old woman on an escalator inside the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center Station. He then turns around, places both of his hands on the railings and kicks the woman in the chest, causing her to tumble back down the escalator.  

It is not immediately clear why the man targeted the woman. 

Surveillance footage later shows the man – who is wearing black pants and a white shirt – leaving the station.   

Police say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. 

As of Monday morning, the suspect has not been identified. He is wanted for assault. 

