Husband of only female NYPD officer killed on 9/11 rips Democrats' 'defund police' rhetoric

James Smith, the husband of the only female NYPD officer killed on 9/11, expressed his frustration over the left's anti-police rhetoric during an interview on "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday, arguing politicians utilize law enforcement when they need them and use them as a scapegoat "when things go wrong." The former NYPD officer compared the outpouring of support for officers on the commemoration of 9/11 with the push to defund police departments last year.

JAMES SMITH: We got used to politicians using us when they need us and then scapegoating us when things go wrong. I think that's frustrating. I can only speak for myself by I think there is generally frustration among police officers working today and those that are retired… I think few people understand how difficult it is for police officers and their families. You never know what's going to happen or if you will ever see them again.

When I said goodbye to my wife [Moira Smith] in the morning [on 9/11], I didn't realize I was never going to see her again. That's always in the back of your mind. It's tough on the families and it's a tough job. Right now in America, it has to be the hardest job, to try to serve and protect while you're being attacked from all sides and not supported by your own.

