Police shoot, kill man in DC after responding to report of guns in car

A police officer shot and killed a man in Southeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon, District of Columbia Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

Police arrived at the scene around 4 p.m., following a lead concerning guns in a vehicle. When they approached, individuals in the vehicle fled and a police officer fired.

"We have what we believe to be an adult male that was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, and we have recovered two guns from the scene of the crime," Newsham said in a briefing Wednesday.

The police department believes the subject had a gun at the time of the shooting, he said.

Newsham also noted that two officers were shot at earlier in the day, though they do not have information connecting the two shootings.

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism have swept the nation since George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police in May.

Black Lives Matter DC tweeted at roughly 6:30 p.m. that protest organizers are on the scene.