Police seeking Miami man suspected of killing woman, 2 kids

Police say they're searching for a 32-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a mother and two of her six children in their South Florida home.

Miami-Dade police investigators said late Sunday they are looking for Antwon Lamar Fair.

The shooting followed an argument at the home early Sunday between 39-year-old Takeeya "KeKe" Fulton and Fair, who is the father of three of her children.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2aIveHA ) reports Fulton and her 19-year-old daughter Nuckeria "Keria" Harris died at the home. Two sons were flown to a hospital where 17-year-old Corey "CJ" Bishop Jr. died and a 12-year-old is in stable condition. Fulton's three other children weren't injured.

Police haven't said whether the children who were killed or wounded were Fair's.

Authorities said in a news release that Fair should be considered dangerous.