Police searching for person who allegedly set American flag on fire in Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a person accused of setting an American flag on fire.

The flag was hanging outside a home around 4 a.m. Thursday on the city's south side when the arson was caught on camera, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Police have not provided a possible motive or description of the person responsible.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately.

Last summer an unidentified arsonist was being sought after being caught on video twice lighting an American flag on fire outside a resident’s home.

The Supreme Court previously ruled flag burning is protected free speech.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.