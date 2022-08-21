Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Police searching for person who allegedly set American flag on fire in Philly

Flag arson in Philadelphia caught on camera around 4 a.m. Thursday

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are searching for a person accused of setting an American flag on fire.

The flag was hanging outside a home around 4 a.m. Thursday on the city's south side when the arson was caught on camera, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports. 

Police have not provided a possible motive or description of the person responsible.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately. 

PRO-CHOICE PROTESTERS BURN AMERICAN FLAG IN STREETS OF WASHINGTON DC AFTER ROE V. WADE REVERSAL

Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home.

Authorities are searching for someone who they say lit an American flag on fire outside a South Philadelphia home.

Last summer an unidentified arsonist was being sought after being caught on video twice lighting an American flag on fire outside a resident’s home. 

TRUMP CONDEMNS FLAG BURNING AS DC PROTESTERS SET US FLAG ON FIRE

Flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Flag was hanging outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street when it was set on fire around 4 a.m. Thursday. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supreme Court previously ruled flag burning is protected free speech.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.