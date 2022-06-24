Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Pro-choice protesters burn American flag in streets of Washington DC after Roe v. Wade reversal

The pro-choice Washington, D.C. protesters could be heard cheering as the American flag was burned

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
close
Washington, D.C. pro-choice protesters burn American flag: 'F--k you Alito' Video

Washington, D.C. pro-choice protesters burn American flag: 'F--k you Alito'

Pro-Choice protesters in Washington, D.C. burnt the American flag on Friday night following the Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade. (Credit: Lisa Bennatan/Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-choice protesters in Washington, D.C. burned the American flag on Friday night following the Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade.

Protesters burned the American flag near the intersection of D St. NW and 7th St SW in Washington, D.C. on Friday night.

One sign that was next to the burning flag read "F--k MPD" and another reads "F--k you Thomas, Alito, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Roberts."

Protesters could be heard cheering as the American flag was burned on the Washington, D.C. street.

WASHINGTON DC BRIDGE SHUT DOWN AFTER MAN SCALES ARCHWAY TO PROTEST ROE V. WADE OVERTURNED

Pro-Choice protesters in Washington, D.C. burned the American flag on Friday night following the Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade.

Pro-Choice protesters in Washington, D.C. burned the American flag on Friday night following the Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade. (Credit: Lisa Bennatan/Fox News Digital)

Thousands of people went into the streets in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. 

Officers with the U.S. Capitol Police could be seen on Friday night in riot gear on standby while people protested outside the Supreme Court.

Around the country, protests were expected to take place in many major cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that it is working with law enforcement agencies to keep Americans safe.

"Americans’ freedom of speech and right to peacefully protest are fundamental Constitutional rights. Those rights do not extend to violence and other illegal activity. DHS will continue working with our partners across every level of government to share timely information and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe," the spokesperson said. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.