Pro-choice protesters burn American flag in streets of Washington DC after Roe v. Wade reversal

Pro-choice protesters in Washington, D.C. burned the American flag on Friday night following the Supreme Court decision which reversed Roe v. Wade.

Protesters burned the American flag near the intersection of D St. NW and 7th St SW in Washington, D.C. on Friday night.

One sign that was next to the burning flag read "F--k MPD" and another reads "F--k you Thomas, Alito, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Roberts."

Protesters could be heard cheering as the American flag was burned on the Washington, D.C. street.

Thousands of people went into the streets in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Officers with the U.S. Capitol Police could be seen on Friday night in riot gear on standby while people protested outside the Supreme Court.

Around the country, protests were expected to take place in many major cities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that it is working with law enforcement agencies to keep Americans safe.

"Americans’ freedom of speech and right to peacefully protest are fundamental Constitutional rights. Those rights do not extend to violence and other illegal activity. DHS will continue working with our partners across every level of government to share timely information and to support law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe," the spokesperson said.