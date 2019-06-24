A Florida woman fatally shot her 8-year-old daughter and stepfather and wounded her mother early Monday morning before fleeing the scene in an SUV, police said.

Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, was arrested Monday morning about 10 hours after the shooting, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. at an apartment in Port St. Lucie – about 50 miles north of West Palm Beach, police spokeswoman Lisa Carrasquillo said. Investigators said Torres fled the scene in a small SUV.

MOM DRIVING SUV IN GAME OF 'CHICKEN' STRIKES, KILLS 3-YEAR-OLD SON, COPS SAY

Officials weren't immediately naming the victims. Police said the mother and stepfather were in their early 50s. The mother was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Torres faces two counts of murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, CBS 12 reported. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.