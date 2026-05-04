Police dog follows his nose to find missing autistic teen screaming for help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good boy, Ruger! A hero police pup followed his nose to find a missing autistic teen in a Florida parking lot, leading police straight to the rescue.

The high-stakes hunt kicked off on April 21 after the terrified youngster vanished from his home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s when K-9 Ruger and his partner, Officer Chris Havens, swooped in to save the day. The four-legged officer smelled the missing teen’s sock and began his search, police said.

FOLLOW US ON X

Body camera video captured the rescue, with Ruger not missing a beat and dragging patrol officers through the brush and down to the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Ryar Road.

GENTLE GIANT CROWNED AMERICAN HUMANE’S 2024 HERO DOG FOR FINDING MISSING CHILDREN AND MORE

The "paws-itive" ending came when cops heard the boy’s screams for help coming from a nearby business lot.

"You did a good job calling us over," an officer is heard telling the teen in the body camera video. "When you see the police, you say something to them."

"We're glad we found you, we were getting really worried," he said.

KIDS WITH AUTISM SUPPORTED BY SERVICE DOGS, AS RESEARCH AND FAMILIES NOTE 'INCREDIBLE CHANGES'

After a checkup, the boy was reunited with his frantic family.

"When your loved one goes missing, we deploy our best tools to find them quickly and safely," the department said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Ruger, police said that the dog earned himself a chew toy.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

"Because he was able to lead officers close to the missing teen, K9 Ruger earned himself his favorite toy and plenty of ‘Good boy!’s!"