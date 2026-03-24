FBI rescues missing autistic teen after two days lost in frigid wilderness

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FIRST ON FOX: FBI agents in Newark, New Jersey, rescued a missing 17-year-old autistic boy after a tense, nearly two-day search in near-freezing temperatures, finding him in rugged terrain after efforts by local authorities and the Coast Guard came up empty.

Joel Medina, who functions at the level of a six-year-old, vanished near his home Friday and spent multiple nights exposed to the cold, prompting an urgent, multi-agency response.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital the rescue highlighted "the best of the FBI."

"This story is the best of the FBI — jumping into action quickly, mobilizing our outstanding teams and resources with great partners, and refusing to give up in order to protect and serve our fellow American," Patel said.

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"Thanks to our brave agents out of FBI Newark, world class CIRG pilot teams, and coordination with great local and federal partners — Joel is home safe from what could’ve been dire circumstances," he continued. "I’m so proud of our teams and thankful for the resolution."

The initial report was that Medina wandered into a heavily wooded area of preserved land nearby that contains a trail system.

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Surveillance video outside his home did not show him leaving, prompting concern he was possibly abducted.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded along with search and rescue teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties.

Drone teams, New Jersey State Police and U.S. Coast Guard choppers conducted air searches and K-9 teams were deployed to conduct a ground search.

Underwater search and rescue teams with divers were also sent to search nearby bodies of water.

On Saturday morning, detectives asked the FBI for assistance and agents conducted an exhaustive neighborhood canvass for any possible surveillance video, searched the area surrounding the Medina household, and participated in a grid search of the woods near the home. Agents also interviewed everyone with a turkey hunting license to locate trail camera footage.

An FBI plane was sent up into the air at about 9:30 p.m. local time to conduct a grid search of the area, and after three hours, discovered a potential point of interest deep within the preserved land.

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Agents trekked through muddy terrain in the dark and eventually found Medina curled up in a ball next to a tree.

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Medina, who was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt, was guided by the FBI out of the woods, as the aviation team stayed overhead, ensuring they made it out safely.

When agents reemerged, many of them were scratched and bleeding from navigating the heavy brush.