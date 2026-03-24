Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

New Jersey

FBI rescues missing autistic teen after two days lost in frigid wilderness

Joel Medina, 17, was found in near-freezing temps wearing only shorts and a T-shirt after agents trekked through muddy terrain in the dark

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
FBI director ticks off terror threats foiled by agents Video

FBI director ticks off terror threats foiled by agents

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday said the bureau thwarted four terrorist attacks across the U.S. last December — including three inspired by ISIS — by tracking suspects both online and in person.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: FBI agents in Newark, New Jersey, rescued a missing 17-year-old autistic boy after a tense, nearly two-day search in near-freezing temperatures, finding him in rugged terrain after efforts by local authorities and the Coast Guard came up empty.

Joel Medina, who functions at the level of a six-year-old, vanished near his home Friday and spent multiple nights exposed to the cold, prompting an urgent, multi-agency response. 

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital the rescue highlighted "the best of the FBI."

"This story is the best of the FBI — jumping into action quickly, mobilizing our outstanding teams and resources with great partners, and refusing to give up in order to protect and serve our fellow American," Patel said. 

K-9 HAILED A HERO FOR TRACKING MISSING BOY DURING SNOWSTORM IN NORTH CAROLINA

Split of the FBI and Joel Medina

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department released an image of Joel Medina, right, who was rescued by the FBI after two days missing in the wilderness. (Getty; Egg Harbor Township Police Department)

"Thanks to our brave agents out of FBI Newark, world class CIRG pilot teams, and coordination with great local and federal partners — Joel is home safe from what could’ve been dire circumstances," he continued. "I’m so proud of our teams and thankful for the resolution."

The initial report was that Medina wandered into a heavily wooded area of preserved land nearby that contains a trail system.

KIDNAPPED CHILD FOUND ALIVE AFTER YEARS HIDDEN UNDER FAKE NAME: POLICE

Surveillance video outside his home did not show him leaving, prompting concern he was possibly abducted.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded along with search and rescue teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties. 

FBI seal

The FBI found a point of interest using an aviation team. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP )

Drone teams, New Jersey State Police and U.S. Coast Guard choppers conducted air searches and K-9 teams were deployed to conduct a ground search.

Underwater search and rescue teams with divers were also sent to search nearby bodies of water.

On Saturday morning, detectives asked the FBI for assistance and agents conducted an exhaustive neighborhood canvass for any possible surveillance video, searched the area surrounding the Medina household, and participated in a grid search of the woods near the home. Agents also interviewed everyone with a turkey hunting license to locate trail camera footage.

An FBI plane was sent up into the air at about 9:30 p.m. local time to conduct a grid search of the area, and after three hours, discovered a potential point of interest deep within the preserved land.

SECURITY GUARD AND ARIZONA MOVING COMPANY EMPLOYEES HELP RECOVER 2-YEAR-OLD GIRL TAKEN BY UNRELATED WOMAN

Kash Patel sitting at hearing

FBI Director Kash Patel listens during the Senate Committee on Intelligence hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Agents trekked through muddy terrain in the dark and eventually found Medina curled up in a ball next to a tree.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Medina, who was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt, was guided by the FBI out of the woods, as the aviation team stayed overhead, ensuring they made it out safely.

When agents reemerged, many of them were scratched and bleeding from navigating the heavy brush.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue