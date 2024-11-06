Gentle giant crowned American Humane’s 2024 Hero Dog for finding missing children and more

The American Humane announced the winning dog for its annual Hero Dog Award — and the working pet has a unique story.

The Hero Dog Awards announced the finalists for the award as a way to shed light on these remarkable animals' efforts in a variety of areas.

The organization, headquartered in Washington, D.C., was founded in 1877 and is the country’s first national humane organization committed to animals.

The annual nationwide competition identifies America’s top dogs in five key categories: military dogs; law enforcement and first responder dogs; service and guide or hearing dogs; therapy dogs; and emerging hero and shelter dogs.

Beginning in April, hundreds of dog owners across the country submitted the names of their pets for consideration for "Hero Dog."

This year, the winner of the Hero Dog Award is Bo, a law enforcement and first responder dog.

He's an 18-month-old bloodhound male from Gastonia, North Carolina, who works with the Gastonia Police Department.

Though still young, Bo has been saving lives and solving crimes since he was just eight months old, according to the American Humane.

He started his career in law enforcement in 2023 after the police department handpicked him from a litter of puppies — and Bo went home with Sgt. David Rowland for further training.

After training the dog and working on bonding, Rowland said his family took a keen liking to the dog.

The American Humane noted that a bloodhound breed was new for the Gastonia Police Department, as it's only ever had German shepherds and other classic law enforcement breeds prior to this.

Bo is known for his unique personality. He's easily frightened by Halloween decorations — but has been called a gentle giant.

Bo is able to approach and comfort the people he tracks down — making him a secret weapon for the department.

Since he began working, Bo has tracked down a missing 11-year-old child with autism, plus a 7-year-old kidnapping victim — and he's found many lost senior citizens as well.

Rowland told Fox News Digital that honoring Bo with the Hero Dog Award "means everything" to him and the Gastonia Police Department.

"All the hard work we've put in together pays off every time he brings a missing loved one back into the arms of their family," he said.

He added, "This national recognition for Bo will surely bring comfort to the community we serve, showing them that Bo's skills are here to help — whether it's reuniting families or delivering justice to victims."

American Humane president and CEO Robin Ganzert, PhD, told Fox News Digital that Bo "has accomplished more in his young life than many do in their entire careers."

"Bo goes above and beyond to track down missing people and offer them love, comfort and kisses during their time of need," she added.

The finalist dogs from each category will be honored at a gala in Palm Beach, Florida, in November — where the animals will walk, sniff and run down a red carpet.