Kids with autism supported by service dogs, as research and families note 'incredible changes'

Having a furry friend can add fun and companionship for anyone — but for children with autism, it can be life-changing.

A recent study from the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine evaluated the impact of service dogs on autistic children and their caregivers in 75 families.

Working with nonprofit service dog provider Canine Companions, the researchers found that having a service dog was associated with "significantly better child sleep behaviors," including less sleep anxiety and better sleep initiation and duration.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, lead researcher Dr. Maggie O’Haire, associate dean of research at the university, said the research was sparked by the growing number of programs that pair service dogs with autistic children.

The sleep improvements are particularly important for the child and the entire family, O’Haire said.

Children were able to sleep in their room more independently when the dog was present, the researchers found.

"The dog provides that source of calm and comfort, which probably reduces the anxiety," she said. "And also, if they wake up a little bit in the night and their service dog is there, they're probably more easily able to fall back to sleep on their own."

Families also reported experiencing less stigma and judgment and making more positive social connections when out in public with a service dog, according to O'Haire.

Making a ‘huge difference’

Washington mom Amanda Harpell-Franz shared that her son, Evan, who has autism, has also enjoyed the many benefits of having a service dog.

"Evan is vibrant, curious, compassionate — he just lights up our lives," Harpell-Franz described her 7-year-old son in an interview with Fox News Digital. "Most people who meet him say there's something about him that is just so endearing and engaging."

"He’s very active, loves being outside, loves connecting with his friends," she said. "He loves to swim … He’s just a life-giving kid. He notices things other people don't notice. Very empathetic, sweet kid."

Evan was born a week early and experienced seizures, which have since stabilized, but left him with hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

Harpell-Franz later noticed signs of severe anxiety, difficulty understanding social cues, and regressed speech, ultimately leading to his autism diagnosis.

"It definitely shapes how Evan sees this world and how he takes in this world," she said. "We definitely do not see it as a deficit or something bad, but it does have its challenges."

Evan struggled in social settings before he was placed with his service dog, Kalvin, through Canine Companions.

Harpell-Franz, who is a previous foster parent and longtime dog owner, spoke of the "huge difference" that Kalvin — a lab and golden retriever mix — has made for her son and his relationships.

Evan has also slept better since receiving his own service dog, his mother said. Kalvin sleeps next to him every night, the physical pressure helping the boy get better rest.

"Evan and Calvin sleep back-to-back," said Harpell-Franz. "Evan will reach over and lay his head on Kalvin. Kalvin puts his arm on Evan."

Since Kalvin joined their family, Harpell-Franz said Evan has been attending school and extracurricular activities consistently and without struggle.

Kalvin also takes some of the attention off Evan in social spaces, she added, which can relieve social pressure.

Kalvin is trained to apply deep pressure when needed, even while Evan is sitting in a chair, with either a paw or his whole body.

"Kalvin lying across his body, it actually really calms him," Harpell-Franz said. "It’s honestly been beautiful seeing that happen so naturally — it was one of the things we hoped for."

Overcoming barriers

Theadora Block, research program manager at Canine Companions in California, shared with Fox News Digital how service dogs are specially trained to calm and protect their owners and are placed to suit a family’s specific needs.

The dogs — which are mostly labs, golden retrievers or a combination — are "mellow, really stable, love interacting with humans, and genuinely love doing their jobs," she said.

As the wait for service dog placement can sometimes be up to two years, Block encouraged people to sign up if there is any interest for the future.

O’Haire emphasized the need for more research into how service dogs can better accommodate families.

"We've seen anecdotes over the years of many incredible changes for children with autism and their families," she said.

"We've seen barriers they've faced in terms of access policy and insurance support, and those changes are going to require evidence."