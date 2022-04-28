Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes forecast to see cold weather

Warm, dry and windy conditions will extend fire weather danger for the Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Colder-than-average temperatures continue to hang on to the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes this week.  

MILLIONS MUST CUT WATER USE IN DROUGHT-STRICKEN CALIFORNIA

U.S. frost and freeze alerts

U.S. frost and freeze alerts (Credit: Fox News)

A coastal storm will bring more rain and inland snow to parts of New England.

Thursday severe storm threat

Thursday severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Dry, warm weather and gusty winds will extend the critical and fire weather danger across the Southwest, the southern Rockies and southern High Plains.

Friday severe storm threat

Friday severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

And, a strengthening storm system positioned over the central U.S. will bring the risk for severe weather on Thursday and Friday for the central and southern Plains.  

U.S. fire weather alerts

U.S. fire weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and tornadoes will all be possible – especially on Friday – so residents should stay alert to the latest weather conditions.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.