Plains faces severe weather threat as US temperatures forecast to soar

Tropical disturbance is also developing east of Florida

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms will target sections of the Southern Plains for the next few days, bringing the potential for large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain.  

The most severe threat is centered around the areas of Amarillo, Lubbock and Abilene, Texas. 

Parts of neighboring New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma should also be on the lookout for severe weather. 

Severe weather forecast

Severe weather that is facing the Southern Plains this week. (Fox News)

Temperatures are set to soar across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.   

Fargo, North Dakota has a forecast high of 90 degrees on Tuesday. Temperatures also are expected to reach 85 degrees in Minneapolis, Minnesota and hover in the low 80s in Chicago, Illinois. 

High temperatures for Plains

Forecast high temperatures for the Plains this week. (Fox News)

A nice stretch of weather for Fleet Week in New York City is set to begin Wednesday heading into Memorial Day weekend. 

Tropical disturbance ahead of hurricane season

A tropical disturbance that is developing east of Florida. (Fox News)

We are also watching a tropical disturbance east of Florida ahead of the official start of hurricane season on June 1. 

Regardless of that development, several inches of rain is expected for the sunshine state over the next few days. 

