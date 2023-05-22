Plains faces severe weather threat as US temperatures forecast to soar

Strong to severe thunderstorms will target sections of the Southern Plains for the next few days, bringing the potential for large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain.

The most severe threat is centered around the areas of Amarillo, Lubbock and Abilene, Texas.

Parts of neighboring New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma should also be on the lookout for severe weather.

Temperatures are set to soar across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Fargo, North Dakota has a forecast high of 90 degrees on Tuesday. Temperatures also are expected to reach 85 degrees in Minneapolis, Minnesota and hover in the low 80s in Chicago, Illinois.

A nice stretch of weather for Fleet Week in New York City is set to begin Wednesday heading into Memorial Day weekend.

We are also watching a tropical disturbance east of Florida ahead of the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

Regardless of that development, several inches of rain is expected for the sunshine state over the next few days.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.