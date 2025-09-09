House witness testifies UFOs nearly activated Russian nuclear missiles during 1982 incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A witness at a congressional hearing regarding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) dropped an explosive allegation: In 1982, the Russians allegedly panicked over an unidentified flying object (UFO).

George Knapp, an investigative journalist, testified Tuesday before a House Oversight subcommittee hearing that, back in the 1990s, he obtained Soviet documents allegedly indicating a UFO almost triggered World War III. According to Knapp, he obtained documents showing that an incident involving UFOs in 1982 almost caused Russia to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles, also known as ICBMs.

"There was an incident in October of 1982 over an ICBM base where UFOs popped up, was observed over this base, where the missiles are pointed at us, the United States," Knapp told the House Oversight Committee "Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets."

"These UFOs perform incredible maneuvers," Knapp said. "They split apart, they fuse back together, they'd appear and disappear. And right at the end of this four-hour period, the launch control codes for the ICBMs lit up. Something entered the correct codes. The missiles were fired up and ready to launch, and they could not shut it down."

Knapp said Russian officers began "panicking," but the UFOs soon disappeared, and the launch control systems went back to normal.

The personnel at the time could not figure out what caused the issue, he said. Knapp said the personnel did not blame EMPs (electromagnetic pulses), or power surges, or offer "the bologna excuses that the United States has given for similar events involving our nuclear missiles." Rather, he said, they believed it was a message from wherever the UFOs had come from.

"That's a chilling thing. I mean, that was. We were a couple of seconds away from World War III starting, and the UFOs were responsible for it," Knapp said.

In addition to Knapp, several active-duty and former U.S. military personnel shared their experiences with UAPs.

U.S. Air Force veteran Jeffrey Nuccetelli described what is now known as the Vandenberg Red Square, a famous incident in which a UAP was seen over Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in 2003, then called Vandenberg Air Force Base before the founding of the U.S. Space Force. Nuccetelli recalled hearing the chaos unfold over the radio. His friend screamed, "It’s coming right at us! It’s coming right for us!" Just moments later, he said he heard them say the object "shot off and was done."

Additionally, Chief Alexandro Wiggins, an active-duty U.S. Navy officer who testified in his personal capacity, recalled what's known as the "Tic Tac" incident. He testified that the UAP showed no "conventional propulsion signatures" when leaving the scene.

While it is unclear where these objects came from, some lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee’s task force are curious as to why they have been hidden from the American people. Several demanded more transparency on issues of UAPs.