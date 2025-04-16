UFO footage captured by US Navy shows mysterious aircraft launching from sea, expert says

A group of unidentified flying objects spotted by Navy sailors is raising eyebrows after witnesses reported watching the oddly-shaped aircraft rise from the ocean before jetting off in a synchronized fashion last year.

The four aircraft were spotted by sailors aboard USS Jackson while off the coast of California last year, Jeremy Corbell, co-host of the "Weaponized" podcast, told Fox 11.

"[This] is a machine that is able to outpace, outmaneuver, and outperform anything that we know of that's been made by technology and terrestrial nations," Corbell said.

The UFOs reportedly emerged from the Pacific Ocean and were spotted by sailors before showing up on the ship’s radar, an unnamed witness told Corbell.

Footage recorded by the Navy warship and obtained by Corbell shows the four aircraft grouping together before racing off in unison.

"Everybody on the ship knew they were seeing something extraordinary," Corbell said. "So obviously people thought it was important to document and then finally witnesses came forward."

The Navy and Corbell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Corbell noted the footage shows the objects do not have a wing or tail, raising questions regarding the aircraft’s ability to fly. However, Corbell does not believe the unidentified objects are nefarious or operated by a foreign adversary.

"I'd rather these things be from another planet than an adversarial nation, because if it was an adversarial nation then their ability to weaponize that technology would be unprecedented," Corbell said. "Luckily, we don't see a fingerprint for that."

However, military officials claim the sighting was never recorded.

"[The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office] has no record of this alleged UAP incident," a Pentagon spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The flying objects draw striking similarities to the infamous "Tic Tac"- shaped aircraft sighting by USS Nimitz off the coast of Southern California in 2004. The incident drew national attention in 2017, exposing previously unknown programs within the Department of Defense relating to UFO research.

In 2020, the Pentagon released three unclassified Navy videos from November 2004 and January 2015.

"The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified’," the Pentagon said in a statement .

Last year, a Pentagon official testified to Congress that the Pentagon had solved a well-known mystery surrounding a flying object spotted by USS Theodore Roosevelt in 2016.

The UFO spotted flying at high speeds above the Atlantic Ocean was nothing out of the ordinary, but instead a trick of the eye causing objects to appear as if they were moving much faster, referred to as a "parallax," according to Dr. Jon Kosloski, the director of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

"Through a very careful geospatial intelligence analysis and using trigonometry, we assess with high confidence that the object is not actually close to the water, but is rather closer to 13,000 feet," Kosloski said.

As for the four aircraft spotted by Navy sailors last year, Corbell believes there is no cause for alarm.

"This UFO phenomenon has been here for a long time, this is not something new, it's nothing to worry about," Corbell said. "It is something that we need to face head on and that's what Congress is trying to do, is get people to get past the stigma so we can know and understand what is this technology, who is operating it and what is the intent."

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.