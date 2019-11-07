Expand / Collapse search
Pilot dies when small plane crashes into California home: authorities

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
Firefighters answer questions following rescue of family after plane crashed into their California homeVideo

The residents of the home were able to escape, but the plane's pilot died.

A pilot was killed after a single-engine plane crashed into a home in Southern California, sparking a house fire on Thursday, according to fire officials.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted on Thursday that the small plane crashed into a home in Upland, Calif., which is 35 miles east of Los Angeles. The fire department tweeted that flames were shooting through the roof of the single-story home after the plane crashed into the house.

DOCTOR KILLED IN PLANE CRASH WHILE PREPARING FOR FLORIDA AIR SHOW

The single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed into the home on West 15th Street around 11 a.m. on Thursday under unknown circumstances , according to statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that was provided to Fox News.

The plane was flying from Torrance Municipal Airport to Cable Airport in Upland, the agency added.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was killed in the crash, authorities said. The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.

A father and child inside the house at the time of the crash escaped unharmed, Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said.

TWO DEAD AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO SUV IN FLORIDA: POLICE

In a tweet, fire officials said the fire under was control.

The FAA and the the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating, an FAA spokesman told Fox News, adding that the NTSB is the lead investigative agency.

The NTSB did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The FAA spokesman said it typically takes the NTSB a year or more to determine a probable cause for an accident.

A hazardous materials team was requested at the scene, Fox 11 reported.

Television news helicopters showed a large portion of the house gutted and smoldering.

A parachute was draped over trees. Several small planes are equipped with parachutes for emergency landings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

