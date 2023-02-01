Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Pickup driver fleeing LA police crashes into car, killing 2

CA driver taken into custody and hospitalized

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were killed when a driver fleeing Los Angeles police crashed into their car, authorities said.

The collision occurred Tuesday night in the Panorama City area after officers responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck and a pursuit began.

DRIVER IN LOS ANGELES CRASH THAT KILLED 6 ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR MANSLAUGHTER, GROSS NEGLIGENCE

A Los Angeles pickup truck fleeing from the police crashed into another vehicle killing two others. The driver of the car was taken into custody and hospitalized. 

A Los Angeles pickup truck fleeing from the police crashed into another vehicle killing two others. The driver of the car was taken into custody and hospitalized.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police helicopter had just arrived overhead to take over tracking of the pickup when the truck crashed into the sedan, killing the car’s two occupants, said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

A man who fled the pickup and a passenger in that vehicle were taken into custody and hospitalized.