Florida K-9 captures burglary suspect after deputies locate stolen pickup truck

The video above contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Florida officials say that a K-9 captured the 15-year-old who is being accused of stealing a pickup truck.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy located a red Ford pickup truck on July 28 in Ocala, Florida, which was reported stolen from Gainesville. Officials say the incident took place after 1:30 a.m.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver fled the area and the sheriff's office says that a pursuit began.

Eventually the pickup truck stopped in a vacant parking lot in downtown Ocala, and the driver fled from the vehicle while refusing demands to stop.

Officials say that K-9 Leo was then used to stop the driver, who was later identified as Demarcus Deshaun, 15. During a foot chase, Deshaun allegedly dropped a "book bag containing ammunition and a Glock 22 handgun, which was also stolen from Gainesville," the sheriff's office said.

Deshaun told deputies that he went with friends to go "carhopping" in the area, which "refers to the practice of burglarizing multiple cars in a neighborhood or other area," officials said.

The 15-year-old also told deputies that the group was stealing items and smashing car windows. While speaking with deputies, Deshaun also admitted to vandalizing an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Deshaun was charged with five counts of armed burglary, three counts of petit theft, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

Deputies say that the 15-year-old had "every opportunity" to surrender before law enforcement officials used K-9 Leo.