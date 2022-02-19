Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

Two people inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, according to police

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach Video

Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. (Credit: Miami Beach Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.

FLORIDA TODDLER LEAVES DAYCARE, WALKS INTO TRAFFIC, VIDEO SHOWS

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. (@StanthemanAVFC/Twitter)

Video of the crash released by the police department shows the helicopter crashed near a group of people in the ocean.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR DUI TOLD POLICE HE WAS 'HIGH AND HAPPY'

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The beach area between 9th and 11th Street in Miami Beach was closed. The Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach Fire Department, and several other agencies responded to the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene as well, according to the police department.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money