Florida helicopter crashes into ocean near crowded beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near a crowded beach in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near the 10th Street Beach, and two individuals inside the helicopter were taken to a local hospital, police say.

Video of the crash released by the police department shows the helicopter crashed near a group of people in the ocean.

The beach area between 9th and 11th Street in Miami Beach was closed. The Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach Fire Department, and several other agencies responded to the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene as well, according to the police department.