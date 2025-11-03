Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Photos show Bryan Kohberger's forgotten Ka-Bar knife sheath for first time

DNA evidence from Ka-Bar sheath led investigators to Bryan Kohberger

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
DNA lab Othram details how genetic genealogy pinpointed Bryan Kohberger in the Idaho murders case Video

DNA lab Othram details how genetic genealogy pinpointed Bryan Kohberger in the Idaho murders case

DNA lab Othram speaks with Fox News Digital about how genetic genealogy pinpointed Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the 2022 Idaho murders case investigation. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) 

Idaho State Police have released images of the Ka-Bar knife sheath that Bryan Kohberger left behind at the University of Idaho crime scene, a key piece of evidence that helped authorities arrest him as part of a massive investigation into the quadruple homicide of four undergrad students in an off-campus home.

The photos were included in a public records release of more than 2,300 pages produced by state investigators.

Other evidence released includes handwritten notes from investigators, photos of nail clippings from the victims that were tested for DNA evidence and samples from Kohberger's Hyundai Elantra that were tested at the crime lab.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S PROFESSOR CALLED OUT HIS ‘ASSUMPTION’ ABOUT LOCAL COPS BEFORE IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS

Photo evidence from the Bryan Kohberger Idaho college murders

An evidence photo supplied by Idaho State Police shows a Ka-Bar knife sheath believed to have housed the knife that Bryan Kohberger used to murder four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Moscow Police Department)

Photo evidence from the Bryan Kohberger Idaho college murders

An evidence photo supplied by Idaho State Police shows a Ka-Bar knife sheath believed to have housed the knife that Bryan Kohberger used to murder four University of Idaho students. (Moscow Police Department)

Forensic technicians tested the sheath for DNA evidence, ultimately recovering a sample on the snap.

The sample later turned into a tip developed by investigative genetic genealogists and ultimately led police to Kohberger's parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022.

Photo evidence from the Bryan Kohberger Idaho college murders

An evidence photo supplied by Idaho State Police shows a pair of Radians-branded gloves retrieved from Bryan Kohberger's parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. (Moscow Police Department)

He pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to four consecutive prison terms of life without parole, plus another 10 years, for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

IDAHO POLICE RELEASE INVESTIGATION PHOTOS OF KOHBERGER'S CAR AND CRIME SCENE WHERE FOUR STUDENTS DIED

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

According to the investigators' notes, the victims left a sliding door open on the night of the attack for Goncalves' dog, who was found unharmed in her bed. Goncalves and Mogen were both killed in Mogen's bedroom.

Many of the records had to do with crime lab work, including DNA testing, fingerprint analysis and other measures early in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News Digital for updates.
